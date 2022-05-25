 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadOS update for 25 May 2022

Version 0.9.6 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8808395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got an update that allows for some new exciting combinations this week!

In the same way you can currently allocate zombies individually and by region, you can now do this for cop allocation:

The cop screen has been changed to a new UI that allows for both random and manual allocation:

This should allow for plenty of new fun simulations for you to try! I enjoy designating single blocks as a "police station" (and in the future I might be interested in making this an official part of the simulation) but there are plenty other uses for you to experiment with.

Also fixed:

Find Civilian screen now automatically grabs keyboard focus when you open it.

Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy this latest update!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link