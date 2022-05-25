Version 0.9.6 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8808395 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Got an update that allows for some new exciting combinations this week!

In the same way you can currently allocate zombies individually and by region, you can now do this for cop allocation:

The cop screen has been changed to a new UI that allows for both random and manual allocation:

This should allow for plenty of new fun simulations for you to try! I enjoy designating single blocks as a "police station" (and in the future I might be interested in making this an official part of the simulation) but there are plenty other uses for you to experiment with.

Also fixed:

Find Civilian screen now automatically grabs keyboard focus when you open it.

Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy this latest update!