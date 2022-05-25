Version 1.51 - New items, new hand-made maps, and other improvements

Hey y'all! Today we have a new Gem Wizards Tactics update rolling out. The most exciting thing about this was the inclusion of hand-made maps, with names and identity! I think these kinds of things go a long way to helping places in Gem Wizards Tactics really feel like places, and not just abstract collections of tiles.

Let us know what you think of that! Also here's an article explaining these changes in detail! https://www.gamasutra.com/blogs/KeithBurgun/20220414/395671/Space_Narratives_A_Map_Generator_Denounces_Map_Generation.php

In addition to that, we also have some new items and other QOL changes, as well as some updates to tooltips and the help screen.

Enjoy!