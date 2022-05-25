V0.83 - Story

Share · View all patches · Build 8808237 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 15:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Todays update will bring the main story into the game!

Find the hidden diary entries during your runs to uncover the mystery!

Story! Collect all the diary entries and find out what's going on. (first draft)

Updated the Library to Logbook, which now holds all of the previously found diary entries.

With this update are also a bunch of other smaller fixes & changes and 1 mayor blocker fix