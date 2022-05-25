V0.83 - Story

Todays update will bring the main story into the game!
Find the hidden diary entries during your runs to uncover the mystery!
- Story! Collect all the diary entries and find out what's going on. (first draft)
- Updated the Library to Logbook, which now holds all of the previously found diary entries.
With this update are also a bunch of other smaller fixes & changes and 1 mayor blocker fix
- The game no longer hangs when going to ships 2 and 3
- Increased bomb range for player character from 5 to 6.5
- Decreased enemy amount by a little bit
- Fixed rich text not displaying properly at certain places
- Main menu animation now holds back the "continue run" popup until finished
- Fixed some floor pieces being overridden by wall segments
- Removed the algae floor piece with the clean patch, as it was too repetitive
- Updated the candle colours for ghost ship from dark blue to a more cyan colour
- Some small tweaks to the animations/tween from last time (footprints / deckroll / teleport)
Changed files in this update