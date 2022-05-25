 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 25 May 2022

V0.83 - Story

25 May 2022

Todays update will bring the main story into the game!
Find the hidden diary entries during your runs to uncover the mystery!

  • Story! Collect all the diary entries and find out what's going on. (first draft)
  • Updated the Library to Logbook, which now holds all of the previously found diary entries.

With this update are also a bunch of other smaller fixes & changes and 1 mayor blocker fix

  • The game no longer hangs when going to ships 2 and 3
  • Increased bomb range for player character from 5 to 6.5
  • Decreased enemy amount by a little bit
  • Fixed rich text not displaying properly at certain places
  • Main menu animation now holds back the "continue run" popup until finished
  • Fixed some floor pieces being overridden by wall segments
  • Removed the algae floor piece with the clean patch, as it was too repetitive
  • Updated the candle colours for ghost ship from dark blue to a more cyan colour
  • Some small tweaks to the animations/tween from last time (footprints / deckroll / teleport)

