NEW UPDATE - In-game Tutorials, Showcase your paintings, QOL fixes, and more!

Full List

❓In-Game Tutorials❓

Some of you were struggling with figuring out how some of Painting VR's many features work. That should not be a problem anymore because Painting VR now has in-game tutorials! Those are several videos that teach you the ins and outs of Painting VR. You can access them by selecting the "i" icon next to your canvas. You can follow along while they're playing.

👨‍🎨Display Your Works👨‍🎨

Did you ever want to display your paintings and turn your virtual studio into a gallery? Now you can! Go to your in game portfolio, select a painting, press the button in the bottom right corner of the window and hang it on your wall!

⏩Quick Access Menu⏩

We added a quick access menu that you can use to Redo, Undo, Open Brush Settings, and Lock/Unlock All Objects. Much simpler than having to remember a bunch of buttons, right?

➕And more...➕

This update is not just about new features, but also about bug fixes and QOL changes!

Smudging is here: in brush settings you can tweak how much the brush will smudge/smear the paint

Reorganized settings in 3 tabs. General Settings, Left Controller, Right Controller

Improved collisions on the edge of the canvas

Increased friction on brushes

Color picking now happens on a button press instead of a button hold

Several bugfixes and changes to the movement system and the controllers

General bugfixes

Did you find any bugs? Stuck with something? Do you need a silly challenge or a vat of inspiration?