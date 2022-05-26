It's the Cannibal Crossing 1.0 Launch! With this, we're out of Early Access. I want to thank everyone for all the feedback that let me change the game for the better. The game is a lot different from when I picked it up as a publisher!
This 1.0 launch post will be a bit shorter than what I usually do for my games, as I am HORRENDOUSLY SICK right now. However, when the dust settles (couple months from now?), I plan on doing a retrospective post on Cannibal Crossing. It was a pretty big change from the previous game, and I'd like to talk a lot about how feedback shaped the game and late design decisions. I say late design as by the time I got to publish this game, there was already a really big story on its dev process.
This update also had some final difficulty tweaks, mostly related to requests to lower the enemy amount in areas that have already been cleared. This has been dropped a lot. I'm always afraid to do this too much, but let me know what you think. I could tweak things even more in an update.
Also, keep the feedback coming! We can always do more updates.
As always, you can contact me in a variety of ways and talk to me directly. Links to the Discord and official Twitter in-game! For now I am passing out.
- Kepa
Cannibal Crossing 1.0 List of Changes
-
All our previous changes from Early Access!
-
Difficulty Tweak for enemies appearing in previously cleared areas. Down from 10% chance to 6% chance
-
Above tweak for hard mode is down from 15% chance, to 12% chance
-
Update to the lighting, optimizations and reducing the file size of major lighting sprites to 25% of previous
-
Fix for a bug that let you get infinite fuel with the Lighter (dumped straight to your inventory)
-
Fix for Groupeez boss, for followers attacking where the boss was instead of where it is
-
Controllers should now work for rebinding again
-
The Mortar should no longer damage the player
-
Fix for the Quantum Mailbox
-
Fix for Lola's bar getting enabled before prologue is finished
-
Checks for higher difficulties getting unlocked properly
-
Some wave mission spawn position updates
-
Preventing some sliding along walls and doors
-
Updated follower AI
-
Fixed a bug for different ammo types being used than expected
-
Changed Electronics Station description from "scrap" to "metal" for battery making
-
Spanish update for some changed text
-
Various tweaks/fixes
