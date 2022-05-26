Share · View all patches · Build 8808009 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 16:26:18 UTC by Wendy

It's the Cannibal Crossing 1.0 Launch! With this, we're out of Early Access. I want to thank everyone for all the feedback that let me change the game for the better. The game is a lot different from when I picked it up as a publisher!

This 1.0 launch post will be a bit shorter than what I usually do for my games, as I am HORRENDOUSLY SICK right now. However, when the dust settles (couple months from now?), I plan on doing a retrospective post on Cannibal Crossing. It was a pretty big change from the previous game, and I'd like to talk a lot about how feedback shaped the game and late design decisions. I say late design as by the time I got to publish this game, there was already a really big story on its dev process.

This update also had some final difficulty tweaks, mostly related to requests to lower the enemy amount in areas that have already been cleared. This has been dropped a lot. I'm always afraid to do this too much, but let me know what you think. I could tweak things even more in an update.

Also, keep the feedback coming! We can always do more updates.

As always, you can contact me in a variety of ways and talk to me directly. Links to the Discord and official Twitter in-game! For now I am passing out.

Kepa

Cannibal Crossing 1.0 List of Changes