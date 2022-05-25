ImmaterialAI 3.24.2

The description of nodes for Plus users keeps getting better. We've patched many issues in 3.24.0.1, .0.2, .1, all the way up to 3.24.1.2 that came from our custom Markdown parser. With 3.24.2 we're bringing stability to all changes in addition to less-obtrusive standalone inlining of nodes:

Node descriptions (Plus)

free users can now see Markdown content too, so Plus users feel free to share your data with non-Plus users, they just don't have access to the custom buttons for editing and inlining IAI content

you can now also inline nodes as links with a dedicated button you can create a node on the fly here too

links are now bold and adjust based on light/dark theme

quote blocks' backgrounds now adapt based the on current skin

enter and space no longer an issue when editing Markdown descriptions

after selecting some text in your node description, if you press any of the actions to insert an IAI node as an UI element or link, the search dialog now contains the selected text as the initial query, the new node replacing the selected text after you successfully created/selected your node.

many other fixes to the Markdown editor and viewer

when you search for a node on the home page, you will also find matches for the nodes that contain that node in their description for easy access

The 3.24 update lifecycle has been building up towards this, and now we're finally here: we have a proper custom content parser made such that you can very easily link other IAI data in it, Evernote, Notion and friends beware!

Did you know you can easily write tables with Markdown, all supported by our app? So you can add content bubbles inside a table inside the description of a node. Yes, we have bestowed you with such freedom, go ham if it's your thing.

-Claudiu