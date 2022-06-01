Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8807763 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Howdy hunters!

We've been tweaking the QoL again, and we think you'll be pretty happy with what we've done:

We've added a new mission UI into the game under Options (Press Esc and look at the menu tabs across the top of the screen). Also available by the default hotkey O (that's the letter, not the number). Yes, this means you now have access to your missions in-game without switching to the launcher or website.

The Community League's gotten an adjustment to its scoring system with the new season. Points are now awarded to the top 50 players each week, giving people who might fall out of the top 10 now and again a chance to recover.

Current point system to change as follows:

1st = 15pts

2nd = 14pts

3rd = 13pts

4th = 12pts

5th = 11pts

6th = 10pts

7th = 9pts

8th = 8pts

9th = 7pts

10th = 6pts

11-15th = 5pts

16-20th = 4pts

21-30th = 3pts

31-40th = 2pts

41-50th = 1pt

Changed the group spawns for Roosevelt Elks - the groups were homogenous, now they are more mixed for a more natural distribution.

That's all for now, but keep an eye out. We're always plotting new surprises for our players.

Happy Hunting!