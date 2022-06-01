Game Update

Howdy hunters!
We've been tweaking the QoL again, and we think you'll be pretty happy with what we've done:
- We've added a new mission UI into the game under Options (Press Esc and look at the menu tabs across the top of the screen). Also available by the default hotkey O (that's the letter, not the number). Yes, this means you now have access to your missions in-game without switching to the launcher or website.
- The Community League's gotten an adjustment to its scoring system with the new season. Points are now awarded to the top 50 players each week, giving people who might fall out of the top 10 now and again a chance to recover.
Current point system to change as follows:
1st = 15pts
2nd = 14pts
3rd = 13pts
4th = 12pts
5th = 11pts
6th = 10pts
7th = 9pts
8th = 8pts
9th = 7pts
10th = 6pts
11-15th = 5pts
16-20th = 4pts
21-30th = 3pts
31-40th = 2pts
41-50th = 1pt
- Changed the group spawns for Roosevelt Elks - the groups were homogenous, now they are more mixed for a more natural distribution.
That's all for now, but keep an eye out. We're always plotting new surprises for our players.
Happy Hunting!
