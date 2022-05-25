v1.3.1
Fix - Fixed crash on launch for Mac users
Fix - Fixed dedicated server password protection not working correctly
Fix - Fixed not being able to reconnect to a dedicated server after it has restarted at the end of the game
Fix - Fixed all players displaying as admins in the player list
Fix - Players with unsupported characters in their display name now display their player number in their name so they can still be identified
Fix - Specific "banned" message is now displayed when failing to connect to a server due to being banned
Fix - Fixed friend rich presence data not being set when playing on a dedicated server
Fix - Fixed password not being set in-game when connecting to a password-protected server from the Steam server list
Fix - Fixed Steam server list sometimes showing different number of players to actual player count
Fix - Fixed some minor UI inconsistencies
Rework - Admins can no longer kick/ban other admins from dedicated servers
Rework - Admins can join full servers for moderation purposes
Feature - Added option to mute an individual player's voice chat from multiplayer player list
