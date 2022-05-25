Pulsar Quartz crafting is back

Hello terraformers!

Since the “Caves & Crater” update, we read your concerns and valid criticisms about our decision to remove pulsar quartz crafting. As explained, we wanted to create an incentive to explore the planet. But the change was indeed too harsh. This is getting in the way of players who want to create a lot of power hungry machines and use the new teleporters intensively.

One other concern was that we didn’t want to make teleporters too powerful, allowing the players to come back to base easily from anywhere in the world, thus removing completely the sense of danger, and possibly the potential need of a future vehicule.

So we have decided to reintroduce the ability of crafting pulsar quartz, but later on in the tech tree at 175 Giga Terraformation Index.

Keep in mind that, as Planet Crafter is in Early Access, there’s a chance of future changes again. As we'll continue to balance the game, new and old features will possibly evolve. There’s a high chance that the teleporters will be tweaked in the future especially. But we'll always take players voices into account.

Thanks to everyone who expressed their constructive opinions on the subject.

We hope you’ll all find this change profitable for the game.

This should be the last big modification for the “Caves & Crater” update.

We are now eager to work on the next update, as we still have a lot of ideas and new surprises for you down the road! Our goal is to deliver the next update to you around the end of July 2022.

Thanks again for all of your support since the launch, we are making our best to give everyone a great gaming experience!

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Amélie & Brice

V 0.4.014 - Hotfix - Full Changelog

Changes relative to Pulsar Quartz

Pulsar Quartz are craftable again at 175 Gti (Terraformation Index)

Added 3 pulsar quartz in first pulsar Cave

Convert the osmium cave in the orange desert to a pulsar cave

Add Methan Cardrige to the Pulsar Quartz recipe

Fusion Generator energy output is reduced from 1835 to 1625

New Object

Orbital informations (Unlock at 2 Gti Terraformation Index))

Fix and Performances

Fix : Rebind should now be loaded on startup (no need to return to keybinding every time)

Fix : No more damage when climbing down vines

Fix : "Really bright terrain" error, where everything in the game could become ultra bright

Fix : Beacons icons are now correctly positionned when fov is more than 60

Fix : Saves files will still be listed even if one save file is corrupted

Fix : Crash when trying to load objects that didn't have an associatedGameObject (Thanks to @akarnokd on Discord)

Fix : Cant craft-chain an infinity of golden effigies anymore

Fix : Show correct map distance if sending a GPS T1 rocket after GPS T3

UI : Add scroll to the list of teleporters

Increased cloud file limit to 100Mo to avoid big files error

Beacons can now be placed anywhere

Add more ice in : Arches, Zeolite cave

Change order of screens in construction menu

Hide tutorial steps on startup if completed

Minor Changes in world

Performances : Removed some unused terrain tiles to improve FPS

Performances : Reduced some unused terrains textures to improve FPS

Translation Fix : Mining speed t4

Translation Fix : Craftstation t1 spanish

Translation Fix : Gas extractor name

Disable unused metric system

