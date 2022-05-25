Secrets of Malachite

It's time to find the key to the ancient secrets!

While the event is running, you can meet Keymaster Dolos at the Hellsong Tavern or Cinderkreg and help him create Malachite Keys. Destroying monsters will earn you Malachite Chests containing a variety of rare and never seen before items, including a new pet, the Gurinid Warrior, Greater Magic Feathers, Greater Fortune Cubes, the Nameless One's Cubes, and more.

Don't forget to open all the chests on time, because a week after the end of the event, the chests and keys will disappear.

Good luck on your adventure!