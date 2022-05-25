HotFix 1.1.6

Changelog:
- New Feature: ‘Steam Guides’ link on the main menu.
- New Feature: Museum Book can be found next to the Carrot Curator.
- New Shop Item: ‘Bait’ at the Fishmonger Store.
- Fixed graphical art issue for the Planting Pot.
- Limit on the number of windmills that you can build.
- Fixed animals briefly appearing younger when entering a room.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter
Changed files in this update