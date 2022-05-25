 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brookhaven update for 25 May 2022

HotFix 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8807383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • New Feature: ‘Steam Guides’ link on the main menu.
  • New Feature: Museum Book can be found next to the Carrot Curator.
  • New Shop Item: ‘Bait’ at the Fishmonger Store.
  • Fixed graphical art issue for the Planting Pot.
  • Limit on the number of windmills that you can build.
  • Fixed animals briefly appearing younger when entering a room.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link