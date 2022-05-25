HotFix 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8807383 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 13:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

New Feature: ‘Steam Guides’ link on the main menu.

on the main menu. New Feature: Museum Book can be found next to the Carrot Curator.

can be found next to the Carrot Curator. New Shop Item: ‘Bait’ at the Fishmonger Store.

at the Fishmonger Store. Fixed graphical art issue for the Planting Pot.

Limit on the number of windmills that you can build.

Fixed animals briefly appearing younger when entering a room.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

