Fleet Creator Update

Build 8807289

Version 1.0.23.13 has some fixes and improvements for the AI fleet creator:

You can now create and edit ship designs directly from the fleet creator.

Extra techs that you added are no longer deleted when you edit ship tiers.

You can now remove empty tiers even if they are not the top tier.

You can now set ships to upgrade to ships that are ahead by more than one tier.

Ships are labelled with their name.

You can no longer incorrectly set ships to upgrade to themselves.

Also, the left and right arrows are now usable for the text fields in the load/save dialogs.