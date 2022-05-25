Fleet Creator Update

Version 1.0.23.13 has some fixes and improvements for the AI fleet creator:
- You can now create and edit ship designs directly from the fleet creator.
- Extra techs that you added are no longer deleted when you edit ship tiers.
- You can now remove empty tiers even if they are not the top tier.
- You can now set ships to upgrade to ships that are ahead by more than one tier.
- Ships are labelled with their name.
- You can no longer incorrectly set ships to upgrade to themselves.
Also, the left and right arrows are now usable for the text fields in the load/save dialogs.
Changed files in this update