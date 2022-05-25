 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 25 May 2022

Fleet Creator Update

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 25 May 2022

Fleet Creator Update

Last edited by Wendy

Version 1.0.23.13 has some fixes and improvements for the AI fleet creator:

  • You can now create and edit ship designs directly from the fleet creator.
  • Extra techs that you added are no longer deleted when you edit ship tiers.
  • You can now remove empty tiers even if they are not the top tier.
  • You can now set ships to upgrade to ships that are ahead by more than one tier.
  • Ships are labelled with their name.
  • You can no longer incorrectly set ships to upgrade to themselves.

Also, the left and right arrows are now usable for the text fields in the load/save dialogs.

