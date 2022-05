Share · View all patches · Build 8807135 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 14:09:32 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I got a translation for Via Mortis for the Japanese Language.

Some notes about it:

Intro map area still uses a lot of English, but is mostly translated.

Everything after that for text is 100% translated.

Vocals were not rerecorded along with video cutscenes, so they are still in English.

The game is fully playable start to finish in Japanese.

I might add more Languages in the future, please ask what Languages you want the game to support.