Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 1.2

Hello everyone! Today's hotfix comes with a small adjustment for an issue that popped up following Update 1.2: a problem where the click-and-drag behavior was disrupting the ability to effectively position troops on the battlefield.

As always, the team is continuing to read through your feedback and take notes to help guide our development, so remember to visit one of our official discussion forums to talk about the changes you want to see:

📃 HOTFIX 1.2