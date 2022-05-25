 Skip to content

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 25 May 2022

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today's hotfix comes with a small adjustment for an issue that popped up following Update 1.2: a problem where the click-and-drag behavior was disrupting the ability to effectively position troops on the battlefield.

As always, the team is continuing to read through your feedback and take notes to help guide our development, so remember to visit one of our official discussion forums to talk about the changes you want to see:

💬 DISCUSS: Total War: WARHAMMER III on Steam
💬 DISCUSS: Total War: WARHAMMER III on the official Forums
That's it for now! We'll talk more about what's on the way in Update 1.3 next month, and will let you know when to expect it as we get closer to the date!

See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team

📃 HOTFIX 1.2

  • Fixed an issue which caused the unit formation orders (issued by right-clicking and dragging) to feel cumbersome and unresponsive.

