Space Haven Alpha 15 - Now In The Experimental Branch!

Space Haven Alpha 15 is now available to play in the experimental branch. As a reminder, the update process is as follows:

A new Update is first available in the Experimental Branch.

Players, who do not mind playing a more unstable version, will first want to test the new update.

Once the experimental game build looks solid and stable enough we will push it out officially to all players!

NOTE! Joining experimental is completely optional, and you should only do it if you are willing to risk that some new bugs are introduced, which could affect your game play and potentially break your save.

Please do not join the experimental branch if you don't want to risk breaking your save or have the game break on you in midst of play! If you want to play a more stable version please wait for the official release of the update.

Here is how you join The Experimental Starfarer crew:

Open Steam Library

Right click Space Haven

Select Properties

Go to tab 'Betas' at the top.

Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

To see what has been added, check the in-game patch notes.

Giving Feedback

Please give your feedback in the experimental branch forum. Link below:

Let us know what you think of the new features and if something should be altered or tweaked in your mind. Perhaps something makes the game too hard or something is too annoying, let us know so we can get a feel for how the new features feel! =)

Space Haven Alpha 15 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Continuing a Saved Game from Alpha 14

We believe it is possible to continue your old saved game from Alpha 14. However, we cannot guarantee it is completely without issues at this point, as the experimental branch might reveal something we did not anticipate.

Relationships will be reset for your crew members, but since they previously did not mean anything besides being a number, it does not have an impact on gameplay.

Crew Combat

New look for the crew inventory.

The crew inventory has been added with a loadout section, which allows the player to easily choose which weapon, armor and other gear the crew member should seek out.

New crew combat weapons have been added to the game. Laser Pistol, Laser Rifle, Plasma Clustergun and Plasma Rifle. Added to the Research Tree.

Crew armor has been added to the game. Added to the Research Tree.

Deployable Sentry Gun have been added to the game. A remote control is needed to control them. Added to the Research Tree.

Deployable Oxygen Generator has been added to the game.

Surgical Enhancement & Augmentations

Surgical Enhancement Facility along with crew augmentations added to the game. Enhance your crew members with technology.

Augmentations include: Subcutaneous nanoweave, Intramuscular mesh, Cerebellar halo, Cerebral cap, Hippocampal booster, Synthetic platelets, Prefrontal microcontroller, Ocular Implant, Implanted Rebreather, Synthetic stomach lining.

New Resource: Augmentation Parts.

New conditions related to surgery/augmentation: Post-surgery fatigue and Post-surgery rest.

Changed how medical tasks are created when a crew member is resting in a medical bed. Intention is to increase the overall amount of medical tasks and make it possible for crew members to learn a higher skill level.

Deep Characterization

The character mood status and condition effects have been streamlined. Conditions now affect the overall mood more directly, making it easy to list them under overall mood and allowing the player to see what is going on with the character.

Removed Safety and Social subcategories from the character mood. Conditions affecting these are now shown directly under overall mood, to make it easier to see what is going on with the character.

Poor conditions on the ship will eventually lead to mental breaks. The need to have a comfortable ship and environment for the crew is now much more important.

Traits and backstories now have an effect on the likes and dislikes of a crew member. These are things like the want/need to talk, play games, listen to music,

go on the toilet, eat nice food and so on.

Good conditions on the ship will give mood buffs to the crew, making them happy and capable to endure more hardships in other areas of life in space.

Mental break conditions include: Drinking binges, gaming binges, refusing to work, starting fights, starting fires, destroying facilities, mental shutdown and in extreme cases attempting to take their own life.

Added new character conditions, related to the sleeping environment and leisure time environment. The goal is to make crew members react to discomfort more and make it more important to build comfortable spaces for the crew.

When long-term overall mood is over certain thresholds, the crew member will experience buffs to things like work speed, surrender rate and accident rate.

When long-term comfort levels are over certain thresholds, the crew member will experience buffs to their overall mood.

Eating great meals give a mood buff (A meal consisting of at least 3 of the following ingredients: fruits, root vegetables, artificial meat, nuts and seeds)

Sleeping in an uncomfortable space will give a mood debuff, while sleeping in a comfortable space will give a mood buff.

Spending leisure time in an uncomfortable space will give a mood debuff, while spending time in a comfortable leisure time space gives a mood buff.

Interrupted sleep or lack of privacy will give a mood debuff, while a good nights rest will give a mood buff.

Crew having no entertainment will give a mood debuff, while a good leisure time space will increase mood through comfort.

No hull windows will make crew members feel a little claustrophobic. Building hull windows will give the crew members a chance to admire the stars, they will seek out a window

and look out every once in a while.

High long-term energy level (Free day) will give a crew member a mood buff.

Crew members not getting enough uninterrupted sleep will get a sleep deprived condition.

Relationships

Crew member relationships have been developed further. Crew members can now become friends, lovers or enemies.

Crew members will develop relationships towards each other with time, based on multiple factors like compatibility, romantic attractiveness and the overall average mood.

Crew members can experience missing their friends or lovers.

Crew members will morn losing a friend or a lover.

Crew members will secretly be happy when their enemy goes missing or dies.

Conversations between crew members have been developed further and are no longer purely random. Conversations are now based on character conditions, meaning crew members will talk about things they are experiencing.

Crew members listening to someone share something painful can offer comfort and give a mood buff.

Crew members can get mood buffs from having great conversations with friends, allowing them to connect and share their feelings.

Crew members can sometimes get in fights with their enemies.

Crew members, who dislike each other, are less likely to sit down at the same table and eat if there are many tables to choose from nearby.

Lovers sleeping together (close enough to each other) will get a mood buff.

Added many new topic emojis/icons crew members show in speech bubbles when they talk. As the topics are often linked to what they are experiencing (Conditions) they will hint at what may be wrong with the environment they live in.

Added a way to customize relationships forming in the game customization tool. It is possible to toggle becoming enemies, friends or lovers on/off.

Game Customization

The base mood of a crew member is linked to the difficulty level. Easier difficulty levels will mean crew members can tolerate more before risking a mental break.

The base mood of a crew member can be customized with the game customization tool (Same menu where difficulty is chosen). The scale is in the format of easy-normal-hard.

Added also the AI ship-to-ship battle strategy in the game customization tool, using the same easy-normal-hard difficulty scale.

Captain & Leaders of NPC Faction Ships

Added leaders to the game. Captains of ships. Losing the leader will affect the morale of the crew, adding more to surrender rate for a period of time.

Leaders of ships/stations sometimes greet, taunt or announce their intentions through short messages, which are shown in the log part of the UI.

New large NPC ships added for: Merchants, Civilians, The Military Alliance, Cult of New Haven and Androids.

All NPC ship designs have been slightly improved with decorations and other polish.

Starmap and General Improvements

Modified how NPC factions and their ships spawn in the starmap. Factions can now move around in small fleets.

New space backgrounds added to the game.

Removed some build restrictions from various objects like couches and wall mounts.

Storage settings can be copied and pasted to other storages.

Added a mirror mode tool to the hull sketching/building menu.

Added a way to move the ship within its canvas (In the hyperspace Deploy phase).

Added a way to change the ship canvas size if the actual ship size permits it (In the hyperspace Deploy phase).

Decoratives and Beer

Decorative items added: Potted plants, nightstand, Green Wall.

Added more decorative roof elements. Storages, Shuttle hangar and pod hangars now also have a roof element.

Added a beer vending machine. Crew members will now occasionally drink a beverage on their leisure time.

Grains & Hops as a plant to grow has been added to the game.

New Language Translation

Space Haven is now available also in Turkish!

Other Improvements

Emoticons have been updated.

Flipped the arrow pointer in the mood status to show where the meter is going to and will end up with time.

Fixed bugs.

Please give your feedback in the experimental branch forum. Link below:

We will gather feedback for Alpha 15 in the experimental branch and tweak as needed. Once everything is looking solid enough we will publish the update to the main branch.

