Project Heartbeat 0.15: Skin editor, QoL improvements, bug fixes & more

Welcome to Project Heartbeat 0.15, this is a smaller update than what you are used to, the objective of this update is mostly to make the game more friendly to new players, but it also includes some other new stuff, such as new song and the long-awaited skin editor!

Hopefully you all enjoy your adventures with the blue chipmunk later this week!

New content

New song: Reprisal

A new song for Project Heartbeat! funnily enough this song was licensed through shitposting on the fumofumo server.

The background artwork shows a Techno Pro Spirit style Toyota MR2 made by [Lucas Corral](instagram.com/corral_car_art/), check his stuff out.

The song is charted by yahoo, arranged by Turbo, with lyrics by ShinkoNet and Turbo and with vocals provided by the great Odyssey Eurobeat!

New features

Skin editor

One of the long-awaited features for Project Heartbeat: the Skin Editor.

It's a slightly complicated tool, but hopefully the built-in guide will be enough for you to understand it, I suggest playing around with it!

You can set your own songs to "recommend" a skin from the workshop, those songs will automagically download the skin, obviously this can be disabled if wanted in the song settings by the player.

Other changes[/h2]

[h1]Visualizer rework & new main menu visualizer

For the different visualizers throughout the game PH does spectrum analysis on the song currently being played, what PH did was a linear average sampling of frequencies from 0 to 20 khz, however the human ear doesn't work in a linear fashion, so this was stupid, in fact commercial spectrum analyzers don't work this way.

Additionally, the new spectrum analysis code can decay over time to make a smoother output, all of this should give the in-game visualizer a nice, more detailed output, which corresponds better to what you are hearing.

Finally, this has been used to create a new visualizer for the main menu (hidden in the song list) that you can see above, fancy.

New UI elements



Some parts of the game UI use a new type of element to display multiple selections.

Controls editor rework

Controls editor now shows the related note and button icons, as well a small text that should be enough to figure out how to do macros.

Sorting system

The sort dialog is now different, featuring a new checkbox that lets you only select songs that have media downloaded.

It's barebones at the moment, but more features will be added eventually!

[Wrong note cross

One of the things I noticed when showing off PH at the in-person event was that people didn't realise wrong notes were wrong, so I've decided to add a small X next to the wrong ratings to make it more obvious, hopefully this will be enough.

Bugfixes