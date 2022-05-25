Pre-Season starting on June 8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Prospectors,

Today we have a special announcement for you all as we're moving ever closer to the full release of The Cycle: Frontier.

Hope you have your guns ready and your pickaxe ready, because the Pre-Season for The Cycle: Frontier is starting on June 8, 2022!

The Pre-Season will last for a period of 2 weeks, after which the game will fully release with the start of Season 1 on June 22. Not that there will be no wipe between the Pre-Season and Season 1, so make sure to jump in as soon as possible!

Pre-Season and Season 1

The game will come back in full force with a period of Pre-Season on June 8. It will be available to all during that time and every Prospector will have the chance to start making a name for themselves and building up their fortune.

After 2 weeks, Season 1 will start on June 22, along with the fabled Fortuna Pass, making its comeback for the first time since the first version of the game.

Tons of goodies will be up for grabs in the Pass, just play the game and evacuate successfully to start getting your hands on those!

Changes and adjustments

We've been hard at work since Closed Beta 2 to bring you the best experience the game has to offer. On top of numerous improvements regarding weapon & progression balance, enemy AI and general economy, we've refined the planet surface even further and made it all more beautiful than ever.

There will also be a brand new PvE dungeon full of loot and nasty creatures, a perfect challenge for reckless Prospectors looking to strike a fortune!

Style is everything

Last but not least, character customization will finally arrive, allowing you all to incarnate the Prospector of your dreams. Veterans among you will be happy to know all cosmetics unlocked in the first version of the game will be made available as well, on top of any accumulated Aurum remaining on your accounts.

The in-game shop will also open its door on June 8. On that note, starter packs will be 25% off for the duration of the Pre-Season. A great opportunity to get your hands on those early!

And that's it for today's announcement. We'll be back with more details once Pre-Season starts on June 8.

Until then, take good care of yourselves Prospectors, and never forget: Fortuna favors the bold!