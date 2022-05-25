Transitioned from EA to Fully Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8806671 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 13:32:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

the game has just been transitioned from Early Access to full release.

The decision has been made, because the foundation of the game is now done. Future updates will contain additional content such as new worlds or weapons/items. These will be included within the game in future updates. Of course bugfixes will be released, too, if found and reported.

Also an update has just been published providing the following changes:

Fixed that sometimes the player moves extremely fast right after the map has loaded

Fixed that some sounds are played at maximum volume even though the volume has been decreased

Improved gameplay of lavaland, adjusted alien wave handling and mothership health

Fixed that some bullets may collide with other bullets or the owner

Bugfixes and overall improvements

Have fun with the game!