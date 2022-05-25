1.4 Free Update - Patch Notes

Players can now update to Interstellar Space: Genesis version 1.4 for free!
Find the full change log here.
Also in the news, Evolving Empires, our second expansion pack to Interstellar Space: Genesis is available now! See here for more details.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Players can now update to Interstellar Space: Genesis version 1.4 for free!
Find the full change log here.
Also in the news, Evolving Empires, our second expansion pack to Interstellar Space: Genesis is available now! See here for more details.
Changed files in this update