1.4 Free Update - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8806600 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 16:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Players can now update to Interstellar Space: Genesis version 1.4 for free!

Find the full change log here.

Also in the news, Evolving Empires, our second expansion pack to Interstellar Space: Genesis is available now! See here for more details.

Level up your Galactic Empire with Evolving Empires today!