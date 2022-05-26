Update with Dinosaur Fossil Hunter!

Together with our friends from Pyramid Games, we decided to bring you a little more joy and the opportunity to start a new journey in the prehistoric and aqua world!
Discover fascinating fossils and many many more in new Aquarist update!
You will find two games in one bundle: Dinosaur Fossil Hunter and Aquarist. If you haven’t tried these games, it’s a perfect chance!
Start your journey now with a new bundle:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25775/Dinosaur_and_Aquarist/
A list of other changes:
- a new super order at the client's home has been added, which can be accepted on the level in the basement, the passage of which gives you access to new items and money!
- in the game, the fish that are predators really are! If they are hungry, they will start hunting and feeding on other smaller fish, so be careful what fish you keep in your aquarium, or make sure they are always fed so that they do not attack others. You can recognize predators by a special icon at the inspection and in the store. PS. (Piranhas attack literally anything, we don't recommend keeping them with anything else)
- decorations can now be lightly buried in the ground! The item inserted in this way becomes static, but if we want, it can still be picked up and placed in a different place. No more falling over corals and increasing the possibilities of preparing exactly the aquarium we want ːsteamhappyː
- different foods have been added to the game, depending on what fish we keep, we have to choose the right food for them, the type of food should be selected through icons describing the fish, you can distinguish between sweet and saltwater, and herbivorous and carnivorous (freshwater goldfish will eat something else, and something else saltwater seahorse)
- the game has received a full Dutch translation
- to the game has been added to unlock a moss background that can be placed in some aquariums
- skip the day option has been added to the game if the player needs more time before wanting to let customers into his location
- coral food has been added to improve the reproduction of corals
- fixed a bug with the inability to buy goldfish at the very beginning of the game
- repaired disappearing plants and items disappearing in the aquarium when you approach them closer
- fixed a bug that after loading the save it was impossible to pick up any item or do anything, for players who had such a bug, the game will repair itself automatically
- fixed a bug that after some time the fish stopped breeding
- frag tank bugs fixed
- many minor fixes
