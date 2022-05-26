Update with Dinosaur Fossil Hunter!

Share · View all patches · Build 8806485 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Together with our friends from Pyramid Games, we decided to bring you a little more joy and the opportunity to start a new journey in the prehistoric and aqua world!

Discover fascinating fossils and many many more in new Aquarist update!

You will find two games in one bundle: Dinosaur Fossil Hunter and Aquarist. If you haven’t tried these games, it’s a perfect chance!

Start your journey now with a new bundle:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25775/Dinosaur_and_Aquarist/

A list of other changes:

