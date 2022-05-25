Version 2.0.0 - Widescreen support and other stuff

Widescreen support

Because of the size of the game rooms, in fullscreen the sides of the screen were always black. But now there is optional widescreen support! You can use F9 to enable it. However, it might not be the best choice if you are playing in multiplayer.

Before:



After:



Some of the menus were edited so that they work better in widescreen.

New cool mouse cursor

Added a different image (sprite) for mouse (Press F8 if you want to disable it)

Bug fixes and other improvements