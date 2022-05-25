[Complete] May 25, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
RAID OF TIGER SHOGUN DUNGEON
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/3317476653525470953
WEEKEND GRIND
~ MAY 29 - 30 ~
3:00 PM PST/PDT -
12AM PST/PDT
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3wN9qV4
Don't miss this out!
[Hourly Giveaway]
~Jelly Beans
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.
