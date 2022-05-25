Announcing KARDS Open XII

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get ready for some more KARDS Open action as it returns this May with KARDS Open XII!

[SIGN UP NOW](https://www.start.gg/tournament/kards-open-xii/details style=button)

The previous KARDS Open saw a large and competitive pool of players and after three tournament stages we saw the Chinese player Noein5 defend his championship title by defeating his countryman TangTang in a nail biting finals that went all 5 games.

You can catch all the action in the VOD here:

In this coming Open tournament, players will have two chances to make it into the top 16 through one of the two Swiss Qualifiers held on May 28th and June 4th.

The KARDS Open is all about gathering together, meeting new people, having fun, and playing KARDS. To that end, we will be doing a random giveaway between all those that sign up and play in the KARDS Open XII qualifiers, where three lucky players will receive 4 officer packs once the qualifiers are complete.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of the different tournament stages.

STAGE ONE

Starting Saturday, May 28th, with the swiss qualifiers, you will compete in a best of 3 free-for-all deck format. This means you can bring any deck you want and play it as many times as you'd like. No deck submissions and no deck restrictions! If you make the top 8 in this stage, you will advance to stage two.

The second chance qualifier will be Saturday, June 4th. This swiss bracket is open to any player who has not already made the top 8 cuts, so make sure to maximize your chances of making the top 16 by playing in both qualifiers.

This time the qualifiers will have two different start times to better serve different time zones. The first qualifier on May 28th will start at 09:00 GMT and the second qualifier on June 4th will start at our usual start time of 13:00 GMT.

STAGE TWO

If you finish in the Top 8 from either of the stage one weekends, you will be qualified for the next stage - Saturday, June 25th to compete in the single-elimination best of 3 conquest. You will submit four of your best decks from four different main nations in this stage. (you will only use three of these decks for the first half of this bracket) You will ban one deck from your opponent and play a best of 3.

STAGE THREE

If you've made it to the Top 4 during stage 2, you've made it to stage 3! In this stage, you will break out your 4th submitted deck and play in a best of 5 single elimination with one ban. These games will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 26th.

For all questions about participating in the Open and all things related to KARDS Tournaments, please join our KARDS competitive Discord: https://discord.gg/288DQexmng

FORMAT & SCHEDULE

Swiss Qualifiers

Compete in one or both qualifier swiss bracket weekends.

Top 8 from each weekend bracket moves on to Top - Cuts weekend

Closed deck lists with no deck restrictions! Play whatever you want, whenever you want!

Best of Three matchups

Swiss Bracket with 128 player maximum (7 swiss rounds)

Swiss Qualifier Bracket A May 28th @ 0900 GMT

Swiss Qualifier Bracket B June 4th @ 1300 GMT

Top Cuts

Bring three decks from three different main nations

A fourth deck must be submitted, which will only be used if you make it to top 4

Top 16 Conquest format best of 3 with open deck lists and one ban

Top 4 conquest format best of 5 with open deck lists and one ban

Top 16 Bracket June 25th @ 1300 GMT

DECK LIST SUBMISSION DEADLINE: June 25th @ 1200 GMT

Top 4 Bracket & Live Stream June 26th @ 1400 GMT

Prizes

The KARDS Open has a prize pool of $1500 that is split the following way:

1st: $600 USD

2nd: $450 USD

3rd: $250 USD

4th: $200 USD

5th-16th - 1000 Gold

Sign ups are open now! -https://www.start.gg/tournament/kards-open-xii/details