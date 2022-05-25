[Panorama] Sand harbour



You can view the panorama of the map here.

Back in the day, this town was a real oasis in the heart of the desert. Half of the population were fishers and the other half worked in an oil refinery. It seemed that not even the new virus called “Crossout” could destroy this order because of the settlement’s remoteness from the rest of civilization.

The illusions of safety were shattered by the military trying to hide from nuclear bombings in this very desert, right next to a fuel supply. Of course, the continental missiles didn’t manage to hit the military squads directly, but nuclear warheads are well-known for their long range. The good thing is that everything bad passes at some point, including radioactive poisoning.

We hope that many of you have had a chance to explore this location and have destroyed lots of enemies in the festive brawl! What do you think about this map? Would you like to see it in other modes? Or maybe you managed to find something unusual there? Share your impressions, thoughts and findings in the comments!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: