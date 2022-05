Share · View all patches · Build 8806141 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 10:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This patch fixes a bug related to monitor scaling that affected people on Windows 7.

The next Windows-specific bug we are going after affects people running Windows 11. We will keep you posted.

We also are sneaking in a little fix that stops ruler keybindings from trying to do things when not in a board.