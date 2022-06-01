Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - v1.10.00 Update

We're releasing a new update for Gladius, accompanying the release of the new Escalation Pack DLC.

As usual, let us know what you think please. You can find the full changelog down below.

Changelog:

New Units (Escalation Pack DLC)

• Devil Dog (Astra Militarum) [Tier 4] - Fast tank unit with a deadly armour-melting cannon.

• Scouts (Space Marines) [Tier 1] - Infantry unit specializing in reconnaissance and infiltration.

• Ghost Ark (Necrons) [Tier 2] - Transport vehicle with healing abilities.

• Megatrakk Scrapjet (Orks) [Tier 2] - A metal tube covered in things that make enemies die.

• Hive Guards (Tyranids) [Tier 4] - Tough ranged infantry unit.

• Forgefiend (Chaos Space Marines) [Tier 6] - Fast walker unit with twin rotary guns.

• Tiger Shark (T'au) [Tier 10] - Flying super-heavy fighter-bomber unit equipped with maximum

firepower.

• Hornet (Craftworld Aeldari) [Tier 2] - Fast reconnaissance skimmer unit.

• Skitarii Rangers (Adeptus Mechanicus) [Tier 1] - Doctrina Imperatives infantry unit with a sniper

weapon and move through cover.

New

• Added more flavor and bark entries.

General

• Improved save file name handling.

• Updated translations.

Balance

• Tau overcharged weapons now use Blast Phasing upgrade instead of Mor'tonium Accelerators.

• Grot Gunners now increases the accuracy only of Big Shootas and Twin-Linked Big Shootas.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed world seed and game name not showing.

• Fixed quests in rare cases asking the player to visit a tile with an artefact.

• Fixed a potential issue in the Tyranid quest line asking the player to found a city on top of an ally's

city.

• Fixed crash when regional format is set to United States and decimal symbol is set to ",".

• Fixed crash when finishing Adeptus Mechanicus quest "Chapter 3: Testing—Uncertain Inputs" in

German ("Kapitel 3: Testphase – Unergiebige Informationsquellen").

• Fixed a crash that occured under certain circumstances when using the Weird Boy's teleport.

• Fixed potential crash.