Dinosaur Island out now! + HUGE free update for everyone!

Hey there everyone! Can you believe it's FINALLY TIME? You can now grab yourself our DINOSAUR ISLAND DLC!!

We're also releasing a HUGE FREE UPDATE for Let's Build a Zoo - There's a LOT in this one for you to explore!

Dinosaur Island is a brand new expansion with a whole new zoo, new campaign, new creatures and more!

HERE'S WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN DINOSAUR ISLAND:

A Whole New Campaign!

Your adventures on this unexplored Dinosaur Island will be full of brand new quests, moral choices and news articles. Build a successful Zoo in this lush, fresh setting, and make meaningful choices to shape it!

50+ New Animals

With incredible fossil discoveries, over 50 new dinosaur species are now ready for you to adopt and showcase to your visitors! From Velociraptors to Sabertooths, so many favourites are available to take in, care for and splice with others! By adding dinosaurs to your zoo, you will have the ability to create more than 10 million animal variants in the sandbox mode - are you ready to make the world's first Capysaurus or Donkey-Ceratops!?

7 New Enclosure Types

Learn all about your new charges and build environments perfect for their needs, from dense, lush forests to craggy volcanic peaks. If you'd rather your guests could get up close and personal there are brand new all-glass panels, as well as natural brush fencing!

Over 110 New Shops and Decorations

Let your guests step into a brand new world with new themed shops, decorations, signs and pathways to bring this new breed of zoo to life! Take inspiration from your new critters and show off their wild environments throughout your zoo, from rocky paths and active volcanos to giant trees and dino-egg food shops!

This is a HUUGE expansion that the team have poured a lot of love and care into, and we genuinely hope you love playing it as much as we enjoyed making it! Don't forget to let us know in the forums and on Discord how you get on with it!

Alongside our lovely, lovely dinos, we're releasing a HUGE, FREE UPDATE filled with BRAND NEW CONTENT, quality of life features and bug/crash fixes! This has been a massive effort from the team so these notes are HUGE! We'll start with the very exciting bits - WHAT'S NEW AT THE ZOO

**

**

New larger fonts! These new fonts should make everything a lot easier to read. This has been highly requested and we're so excited to bring this into the game fully tested and easy to reach in the settings menu! We've upped the size of the text by default, but you'll be able to size it down as well as up in the settings menu!

Controller support! Another really big feature! The team are SO proud that you'll now be able to play with a controller for MAXIMUM COMFORT! We've done extensive testing to make sure this feels just right, so we hope you can really kick back and enjoy building up your definitely evil zoo empire!

Staff Gates! Now you can block your customers from accessing certain parts of your zoo while letting staff walk around freely. We all know you've been looking to hide your bacon factories and horrible culling pens, so we've made it a reality! You'll now be able to unlock specific gates and hide away your shame without fear of nosy guests, and keep them on track to seeing your noise fluffy animals!

Trees! We have added the ability to grow and harvest trees to the game! We loved crops so much, that we needed to give you more options to apply your green thumb to. We've added

Bananas, Coconuts and Apples for you to try your hand at growing!

New Floor types! We wanted to give you more building options, so now there are 10 more brand new floor types to pick from! You've got more options for your themes, so make sure you share your screenshots with us once you've used them all!!

Biowaste Storage/Dung Diary! Keepers and the bio-waste workers will now collect your animal waste, use it as a resource or you can view your collection in a brand new building. Perhaps you never even noticed that we had a unique sprite for every animal’s droppings - now's your chance to check them all out!!

Underpainting! Holding Left Alt while painting a floor, will result in it being applied to the bottom layer (underneath the edged floors) This "Underpaint" system only works with non "Edged Floors"! We noticed you all like layering your flooring, so now we've made that much easier for you all!

Carbon Neutrality! While not a new feature, the Improbable meat/carbon footprint was not tracked correctly, and could not be seen in-game. After a lot of work, you can now become carbon neutral - good luck out there eco-warriors!

Commodities Stock View (Store Room) This displays all stock of products you have across your zoo - we've centralised this and made it much, much easier to see where you're at with all your stock and what needs your attention!

Commodities Record View (Store Room) This displays the usage of products, and the percentage used that was self-sustaining and meat-free, so you can plan better towards your goals and highlights where you need to make changes to become fully self-sustainable!

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed camera panning when placing a gate during the editing of a large pen.

Readjusted balance of commerce pricing and shops in the zoo. (Previously, it would be more profitable to sell produce in the warehouse rather than using your produce in shops)

Employees now walk in a line to enter your zoo at the start of a game load.

Added - Text to indicate that the player has insufficient money while building a pen.

Added - Convert to lab meat Research into Morality Bonuses.

Further reduced flashing effects when the option to do so is turned on in advanced settings

Fixed water bar showing red pixels after selecting a new enclosure.

Fixed estimated crop value showing $0 for most crops.

Fixed farmers' number of potatoes delivered not reflecting decimal places.

Fixed farm plots not being able to be destroyed until an ongoing helicopter animal delivery is finished.

Heatmap has been improved to find unassigned pens easily.

Player is now notified when a new transport route has opened up.

Players are now able to click out of the menu after clicking on add object or move objects in the pen menu.

Players are now able to enter into destroy mode after selecting an item.

Overflowing and overlapping text at the right side of the Vegetable Processing has been fixed.

When people come out of the subway, people's sprites seem to 'pop'. This has been visually fixed.

Improved player's experience by maintaining the Build Bar page they were on before building.

In the Research menu, players are now notified of the pre-requisite lake packs to purchase before purchasing other packs that require water.

Improved the camera after exiting Build mode such that it lerps back to the zoo if players moved the camera far away during Build Mode.

When selecting the appearance for buildings, the mouse position was slightly offset, this has been fixed.

Maxing out evil morality for electricity algorithm score was adjusted to make it slightly easier, but it is still an intentionally slow stat to max. 700 points = (allshops/2 + allATMs /2 + allToilets/2 + 10factory buildings + 12meatprocessor + 5 for architect office and 25*CRISPR)

Sometimes, trying to send protestors to an animal encounter would result in the option remaining available to those protestors which was confusing.

Morality for death, was being reset every day, making it difficult to earn enough points to max out the morality stat.

Cocoa plant gave an unnaturally low yield, we have increased this substantially.

Most crops used by shops, were giving too low a yield to make it possible to become a self-sustaining Zoo, these have been adjusted.

Convert To Lab Meat - research upgrade was having no visible effect. Now that the commodities can be tracked using the new UI, we discovered the issue and adjusted the balance.

In the heatmap view for animal keepers, it was unclear whether an employee was assigned or not unless you zoomed in far enough to see the numbers. We have changed this so that it is clear even when zoomed out.

When using the modify pen menu, pressing back from multiple sub-menus would fully exit, rather than going back to a previous menu. This was kind of frustrating!

Added small icon "V" to differentiate floors with different properties (Edges floors vs Standard floors)

Improved UI feedback when you do not have enough money to bribe a VIP.

Improved UI for zoning heat map, making it easier to view the zones and edit them.

Changed description text for floor tiles to clarify which ones increase the speed of customers.

Added the ability to destroy the main zoo.

Optimised save file size for some data.

Added mouseover feedback for pause menu sliders.

Changed title screen text button colours to better fit the game's colour scheme.

Modified balance for products used in shops from the storeroom.

OPTIMIZATIONS

Fixed issues to do with tile list optimization, where editing pen results in people being able to walk through pens.

Fixed lag when building a new item on a huge zoo.

Fixed lag when big brush size for floor painting.

Experimental Feature Tile List Optimization moved into the main game.

Here they are... BUG AND CRASH FIXES

(Fasten your seatbelts, this is a biggun)