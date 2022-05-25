 Skip to content

Omnify Hotspot update for 25 May 2022

Omnify Hotspot 4.0 Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce the release of Omnify Hotspot 4.0. This update adds custom DHCP ranges and contains several other improvements. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Custom DHCP ranges
You can now customize the range of IP addresses assigned to devices that join your network. The IP address ranges you can choose from are 192.168.0.1 – 192.168.255.255, 172.16.0.1 – 172.31.255.255, and 10.0.0.1 – 10.255.255.255.

Installer
If you've already installed Omnify Hotspot and run the installer again, you'll now be asked if you want to open Omnify Hotspot.

What else?
The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.

