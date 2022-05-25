Alien Dawn Update #11

Share · View all patches · Build 8805907 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi All,

Version 10 had a bug in it that was causing unnecessary CPU usage, which was really a simple engine option that just needed to be turned on.

Sorry to the people who had the issue with that version, hopefully this revision solves those problems.

This update also happens to come with a few simple additions as well that are listed below.

Thank you for being patient with us and to those who reached out to let us know about the bug!

Xtian

5/25/22 (Early Access) v1.11