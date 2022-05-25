Alien Dawn Update #11

Hi All,
Version 10 had a bug in it that was causing unnecessary CPU usage, which was really a simple engine option that just needed to be turned on.
Sorry to the people who had the issue with that version, hopefully this revision solves those problems.
This update also happens to come with a few simple additions as well that are listed below.
Thank you for being patient with us and to those who reached out to let us know about the bug!
Xtian
5/25/22 (Early Access) v1.11
-
Added Microsoft Native OpenXR plugin
-
Added HP Reverb Native motion controller plugin
-
Removed some excess and unused plugins
-
Added random Explosive Barrels near Shacks
-
NPC's can now avoid each other while moving to stop overlapping of characters
-
Added Rootmotion Zombie knockback animation movement
-
Fixed Item Spawns from NPC's floating in the air
-
Fixed Mag ammo not showing on mag when still has ammo
-
Fixed tent being invisible from the inside
-
Fixed Navmesh Async performance bug causing to much CPU usage
Changed files in this update