Swords of Legends Online update for 25 May 2022

Patch Notes: Version 2.0.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Taihua Instance, Langquan Bridge – Extreme Mode

  • Unlock Sunday, May 29th
  • Group Size: 10 to 20 players
  • Will drop Langquan Hero Tokens amongst other items
  • Loot eligibility resets weekly (Sundays, 6:00 server time)

Children’s Day Event

Help Tian Mimi get back the lost Crystals of Bliss from May 26th until June 16th.
Challenge the Masters of Rock-Paper-Scissors to a duel and win the Crystals of Bliss, which you can trade for rewards like Collectables or Candy Dolls made by Tian Mimi in the form of Animals.

Open link