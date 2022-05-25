Patch Notes: Version 2.0.13

Taihua Instance, Langquan Bridge – Extreme Mode
- Unlock Sunday, May 29th
- Group Size: 10 to 20 players
- Will drop Langquan Hero Tokens amongst other items
- Loot eligibility resets weekly (Sundays, 6:00 server time)
Children’s Day Event
Help Tian Mimi get back the lost Crystals of Bliss from May 26th until June 16th.
Challenge the Masters of Rock-Paper-Scissors to a duel and win the Crystals of Bliss, which you can trade for rewards like Collectables or Candy Dolls made by Tian Mimi in the form of Animals.
Changed depots in qa_2 branch