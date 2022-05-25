Patch Notes: Version 2.0.13

Taihua Instance, Langquan Bridge – Extreme Mode

Unlock Sunday , May 29th

, May 29th Group Size: 10 to 20 players

Will drop Langquan Hero Tokens amongst other items

Loot eligibility resets weekly (Sundays, 6:00 server time)

Children’s Day Event

Help Tian Mimi get back the lost Crystals of Bliss from May 26th until June 16th.

Challenge the Masters of Rock-Paper-Scissors to a duel and win the Crystals of Bliss, which you can trade for rewards like Collectables or Candy Dolls made by Tian Mimi in the form of Animals.