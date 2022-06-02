Azathoth Bugfix Update V1.14.4 - Now available

Today, we’ve released a new update on Steam that addresses some bugs, fixes issues with achievements, and updates the vehicle AI. Special thanks to our community, especially Belial, dtony22 and MadSkunky, for their help in correcting the vehicle AI for the Aspida and Armadillo.
Azathoth Bugfix- v1.14.4
Bug fixes
- Fixed the Aspida and Armadillo AI not using weapons properly.
- Fixed several issues with Achievements - All the Live Ones, Master Scientist, Scientific Rigor should now complete correctly.
- Fixed an issue with XP distribution on completed missions if a Vehicle is in the squad.
- Fixed a rare stuck where playing missions might trigger DLC1 encounters when DLC1 content is disabled.
- Fixed an issue where the Acheron Resurrection animation of Pandoran units did not play correctly in certain LoS cases (DLC4)
- Fixed an issue where the Mutog Enraged status did not apply buffs to speed and damage correctly
- Fixed an issue where Tired and Exhausted statuses did not apply debuffs correctly after mission restarts.
- Fixed an issue where the Recover ability could not be used inside Vehicles
- Fixed an issue where Faction Aircraft did not repair when idle on their Faction Havens. (DLC3)
- Fixed an issue where the Repair button on buildings could not be clicked properly
Changed files in this update