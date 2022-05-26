OverDrift Festival is available NOW!

Today we've released the game in Early Access!

The project is fully playable, but is still at the beginning of development.

We are interested in building reliable relationships with the gamers community that contribute to the creation of a better product. We involve users in the process of creating a game receiving feedback and suggestions from them as the project develops.

Please support us and share your wishes and suggestions in social networks. We will be glad to interact with you.

There may be errors, crashes and other problems in the game. Please report any problems to us. We will try to resolve them as quickly as possible. It will take a few days for the game to get stable.

Happy drifting everyone!