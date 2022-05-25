[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - May 25, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on May 25, 2022 (Wed).

Marni's Realm - Private Monster Zones

We're adding Marni's Realm (private monster zones) as we revealed during CalpheON Episode 2. The concept of private monster zones came to fruition after we thought about how to improve the gameplay experience for our Adventurers who had limited time to play each day.

We first brought this concept to life in the form of a "mini" server, but we felt that version was difficult to balance and didn't offer an equal opportunity access for all Adventurers. Hence we've come to develop and reveal Marni's Realm - Private Monster Zones. Of course, up until we settled on this current iteration, we went over countless feedback and opinions from our Adventurers, which helped us immensely. We're just happy to be able to finally reveal the fruits of our labor.

Marni's Realm does not apply to all monster zones, and we also focused on most popular zones sought after by our Adventurers, such as those in the Elvia Realm, Sycraia Underwater Ruins, and Gyfin Rhasia Temple.

It's quite simple to use. You will need to first move to the designated spot in a monster zone, open up the special menu and click a button to enter. Please note that we limited Marni's Realm to certain parts of a monster zone in order to lessen the burden on each server.

For example, upon entering Marni's Realm at the Orc Camp, you'll find yourself only able to move around and fight monsters in the "best spot" of the monster zone. Since you will be the only Adventurer in said realm, we didn't feel the need to open up the entire monster zone for Marni's Realm.

Also, your usage of Marni's Realm is limited to 1 hour per day.

While we heard your initial feedback on 1 hour being somewhat short, we didn't want Marni's Realm to end up overshadowing the main content of Black Desert, that is, fighting monsters in the open world alongside other Adventurers. Therefore, we have no plans to increase the daily limit at this time.

● Added private monster zones, Marni's Realm.

The presence of all other Adventurers are removed the instant you enter Marni's Realm.

Marni’s Realm spawns all the same monsters with the same loot rates as the "normal" zone.

You cannot beyond the pocket of the monster zone within Marni's Realm unless you press the button to leave.

● You can find the available monster zones for Marni's Realm under Menu (ESC) - Adventure (F5) - Private Monster Zone.

● The entry button to Marni's Realm will appear once you reach the designated spot of specific monster zones, which you must press to gain access.

● You can find the available monster zones for Marni's Realm under Menu (ESC) - Adventure (F5) - Private Monster Zone. ● The entry button to Marni's Realm will appear once you reach the designated spot of specific monster zones, which you must press to gain access. You can auto-navigate to these designated spots also by referring to Menu (ESC) - Adventure (F5) - Private Monster Zone.

Auto-navigation is not provided to monster zones in the desert.

Entry to Marni's Realm is limited to 1 hour per day, which resets at 06:00 daily (an additional 5 minutes is provided as a buffer).

As long as you have time remaining, you can enter and leave Marni's Realm as you please.

Leaving Marni's Realm will pause the daily time limit, but there will be a 5-minute cooldown before you can attempt to enter again.

You can only access Marni's Realm for Elvia monster zones on an Elvia Realm server.

You can toggle the Marni's Realm entry button from the respective private monster zone window.



● Marni's Realm is available for the following monster zones.

Tshira Ruins

Polly's Forest

Blood Wolf Settlement

Sherekhan Necropolis (Day) * Monsters do not spawn if entered at night.

Roud Sulfur Mine

Pila Ku Jail

Manshaum Forest

Forest Ronaros Area

Star's End

Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Abyssal)

Jade Starlight Forest

Gyfin Rhasia Temple (Underground)

[Elvia] Biraghi Den

[Elvia] Swamp Fogan Habitat

[Elvia] Swamp Naga Habitat

[Elvia] Bloody Monastery

[Elvia] Orc Camp

Aakman Temple and Hystria Ruins are expected to become available in the near future.

● The following conditions apply to Marni's Realm.

You cannot use Traveler's Map-type items within Marni's Realm.

You cannot summon others or be summoned to Marni's Realm via the guild skill - Call To Gather or Lafi Bedmountain's Upgraded Compass.

You can call for mounts that are within the designated area of a Marni's Realm monster zone.

All summons will be de-summoned upon entering Marni's Realm.

Death will force your character to leave Marni's Realm.

You must be above 0 Karma to enter Marni's Realm.

You cannot enter Marni's Realm on an Arena of Arsha or Node/Conquest War server.

Each server has a maximum occupancy limit for Marni's Realm, which you can see via the Marni's Realm status UI.

A window where you can change servers and check Marni's Realm status will appear if you attempt to enter on a server with too many Adventurers having entered Marni's Realm.



● Added the message and UI that displays on servers where Marni's Realm - Private Monster Zones is not available.

Attempting to enter Marni's Realm on an Arsha/Node/Conquest War server will display a message, along with opening up the Server Change UI.

The Server Change UI will also mark servers where Marni's Realm is unavailable.



Improvements to All Monster Zone Rewards and Item Drop Rates

We have several large updates going live for official Black Desert servers to announce today.

First off, we are adding traits unique to each monster zone for all regions (excluding Balenos, Serendia, and Mediah territories).

Based on recommended AP levels, these unique traits will include efficient Agris Fever point usage, higher drop rates for Specter's Energy, and higher Combat and Skill EXP rates within these zones. With this update, we hope to provide a broader variety of choices that will meet the diverse goals of our Adventurers as they head off to a monster zone.

We're also adjusting the loot tables of each monster zone.

Rather than adding new items to existing loot tables, we've taken the approach of looking at the overall balance of item drops and making adjustments where needed. Since we focused mostly on bolstering loot tables of zones that were slightly underwhelming, this update is expected to maintain or slightly increase profits from defeating monsters. For example, in the case of Cadry Ruins, which dropped Black Stones and Rosar Weapon Boxes, we slightly decreased the drop rate of Rosar Weapon Boxes and increased the drop rate for Caphras Stones and Scroll Written in Ancient Language, which we expect will slightly increase your gains from this zone. For Hystria Ruins, we made one of the zone's signature loot drops, the Ancient Power - Black Shard, now drop from Elten and Tukar Balten as well. These are the kinds of profit-increasing changes we implemented to balance out the differing loot tables between monsters and thereby increasing the potential for profit in most monster zones.

We're also expanding the means to obtain even greater item drop rate buffs than before.

Family Fame will now also add an additional item drop rate buff, and we've increased and expanded the influence of the item drop rate buff gained from Ecology Knowledge. This change was made so that Adventurers would gain a sense of naturally benefiting from all the hard work they’ve put into playing the game.

In addition, we are raising the maximum item drop rate threshold to 400%.

You can reach up to Item Drop Rate +300% through various means such as scrolls, campsite buffs, ecology Knowledge benefits, in-game events, and Blessing of Kamasylve. Owning a territory will bump that Item Drop Rate up to +350%, and if playing on an Arena of Arsha server, you will reach the maximum possible item drop rate of +400%. On a side note, item drop rate buffs such as the Hot Time event will now also apply on Arena of Arsha servers.

Some of you may have different opinions regarding the means of reaching the maximum item drop rate threshold. However, we settled on this updated system while considering how difficult it was to previously reach Item Drop Rate +300% without special event buffs or scrolls. We will continue to work on providing greater means of obtaining these buffs, so we ask for your patience and understanding.

This update to monster zones is part of our ongoing efforts, including the Elvia Realm monster zone improvements and the introduction of Marni's Realm, to offer more PvE choices to our Adventurers, just as we had announced during the previous Calpheon Ball.

We worked long and hard to provide these updates in a timely manner and will continue to work hard in order to give all of our Adventurers the best possible gaming experience.

Thank you.

● Improved the loot and drop rates of each monster zone.

Excludes Balenos, parts of Mediah, Kuit Islands, and the Great Ocean.

● Added the following traits to monster zones.

Traits compared between zones of similar recommended AP levels.



Agris Fever Monster Zones

● The following zones had their Agris Fever point consumption and junk loot drop amounts adjusted for increased efficiency.



Specter's Energy Monster Zones

● The following zones gained the trait of having a comparably higher chance to drop Specter's Energy.



● The following zones have had their Specter's Energy drop rates increased.



Caphras Stones Monster Zones

● The following zones gained the trait of having a higher chance to drop Caphras Stones compared to other zones of similar recommended AP levels.



Item Collection Increase Gauge Unavailable Zones

● The following zones do not provide the usage of the Item Collection Increase Gauge, but we've increased the total amount of loot dropped, thus still making these zones provide lucrative rewards even without the gauge.

Due to the above change, the drop rate for the "Rich Merchant's Ring Piece" from Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Upper) has been increased to similar levels as the combined effects of "Item Collection Increase Scrolls, [Camp] Adventurer's Luck V, Ecology Knowledge buffs, Blessing of Kamasylve, Luck +5, and the Old Moon Treaty Token."

You can expect slightly higher profits from these zones compared to those of zones with similar recommended AP levels without using the Item Collection Increase Gauge.

Item Collection Increase, Junk Item Drop Amount Increase, and Agris Fever buffs are all unavailable for these zones.



Combat/Skill EXP Monster Zones

● The following zones have had their Combat/Skill EXP gains increased from defeating monsters.



Gathering Reward Monster Zones

● The following zone has improved Gathering rewards via Tanning defeated monsters.



Artifact Monster Zones

● The following zone has had all Marsh's, Lesha's, and Kehelle's Artifact types added to the loot table. (Excludes Sethra's Artifact types, which are for Life Skills)



Valuable Junk Loot Zones

● The following zones have seen the value of junk loot obtainable by looting monsters in Kamasylvia and Drieghan territories increased.



Contribution EXP Monster Zones

● Added weekly subjugation quests that grant a substantial amount of Contribution EXP.

The Contribution EXP reward will automatically be issued upon quest completion based on your current Contribution Point level.

You can complete the following weekly quests in each monster zone.



Black Magic Crystal Improvements

Improvements were made so that the Black Magic Crystals obtainable from defeating monsters will stack and take up one slot of your inventory. We hope this improvement will lessen the load in your inventory and allow you to more conveniently use Processing (Heating, Grinding, etc.) with Magic Shards.

● Improved all types of "Black Magic Crystals" that could be looted from defeating monsters to now be obtained as "Sealed Black Magic Crystals" Sealed Black Magic Crystals stack and take up one slot in your inventory.

Break the seal of a Sealed Black Magic Crystal to obtain one of the Black Magic Crystals.

You can use "Heating" and "Grinding" with the Sealed Black Magic Crystals like you could with Black Magic Crystals (including mass Processing). Heating to obtain Magic Shards

Grinding to obtain Black Stone Powder You can register the Sealed Black Magic Crystals on the Central Market.



Item Drop Rate Increase Improvements

● Increased the Item Drop Rate that increases for each range of Ecology Knowledge category points. Also, Item Drop Rate increases were added for reaching 9,000 and 10,000 points.

500 points or more: Item Drop Rate +2% → 5%

1,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +3% → 7%

1,500 points or more: Item Drop Rate +5% → 10%

2,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +7% → 12%

3,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +10% → 14%

4,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +12% → 16%

5,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +14% → 18%

6,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +16% → 20%

7,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +18% → 23%

8,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +20% → 25%

(New) 9,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +27%

(New) 10,000 points or more: Item Drop Rate +30%

● Added the "Item Drop Rate Increase" that permanently increases by 10% once you reach 7,000 points for Family Fame.

● Added the "Item Drop Rate Increase" that permanently increases by 10% once you reach 7,000 points for Family Fame. +1.5% Silver Collection upon Central Market Sales → +1.5% Silver Collection upon Central Market Sales & Item Drop Rate +10%

● The max upper limit that can be applied from stacked Item Drop Rate increase effects equals +400%.

● The max upper limit that can be applied from stacked Item Drop Rate increase effects equals +400%. Item Drop Rate Increase buffs from Item Drop Rate Increase Scrolls, [Camp] Adventurer's Luck, Blessing of Kamasylve, pets, event items, and drop rate increase events stack up to +300%.

The Item Drop Rate Increase buff from Arsha servers and occupied territories will be applied respectively from the max upper limit.

Ex 1) Participating in an event that grants Item Drop Rate +70% while you have the Item Drop Rate +250% buff: Item Drop Rate +300%

Ex 2) When the conquest buff is applied in an Arsha server with the Item Drop Rate +300% applied: Item Drop Rate +400%

UI

● Added a new UI theme, Spring, that portrays the spring spirit of Shai and alpacas.