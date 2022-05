Share · View all patches · Build 8805636 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey everybody

We just uploaded another small update:

Reduced Seagulls Sound slightly

Added Seagulls SFX Volume Slider

Added Wind SFX Volume Slider

Generator requires less VRAM now

If you encounter any new issues, please let us know.

Thanks and have fun gliding!