 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Workshop Simulator update for 25 May 2022

Hotfix 1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8805565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.22 - Achievements

Hello!
We have long-awaited news for you!
Achievements turned out to be more challenging than we thought, but in the end we managed to fix them! A few couldn't be unlocked as progress on them didn't update correctly. Now, you're able to collect them all!
Stay tuned for more updates!

Make sure to follow us on social media to not miss any important news!

Facebook WORKSHOP SIMULATOR
Facebook INTERMARUM
Twitter INTERMARUM
Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650550/Workshop_Simulator/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link