Hotfix 1.22

Patch 1.22 - Achievements

Hello!

We have long-awaited news for you!

Achievements turned out to be more challenging than we thought, but in the end we managed to fix them! A few couldn't be unlocked as progress on them didn't update correctly. Now, you're able to collect them all!

Stay tuned for more updates!

Make sure to follow us on social media to not miss any important news!

Facebook WORKSHOP SIMULATOR

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650550/Workshop_Simulator/