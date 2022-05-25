 Skip to content

Cathedral 3-D update for 25 May 2022

Patch 2.1: Fixes, fixes, fixes

Patch 2.1: Fixes, fixes, fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fearfolks!

Slaying puny humans won't end so quickly. They're still trying to destroy you, but we all know they're doomed as soon as they entered the Cathedral.

Without further ado, we're giving you the next patch with some fixes. Check out the patch notes below:

💥 Fixed player send out of arena after attack/collision with chest — https://steamcommunity.com/id/astaritus/recommended/1091590/
💥 Fixed player/stairs collision issues — https://steamcommunity.com/id/astaritus/recommended/1091590/, https://steamcommunity.com/id/13101991/recommended/1091590/
💥 Fixed issue with immediate input after launching “New Game”.
💥 Fixed specific collision issue: When you start the game, jump twice and hit “back” you are able to go through the window (unless it’s a secret by design, then forget about it)
💥 Fixed problem with enemies’ remains becoming invisible for certain camera angles;
💥 Button in pickup/activate screen prompt now correctly displays current key binding;
💥 Improved audio loading times, reducing startup time of the game.

See you next time!

