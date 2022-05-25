V1.01.03 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8805411 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to everyone who helped in the beta. The beta and live versions of the game are now the same, so it doesn't matter which you use going forwards.

Major Features

3D Battlefields! (AKA Hills). Note that there is no movement penalty - they are not so high... If you are on higher ground there is a melee and missile bonus. You can also use them as cover.

Beasts! Warhounds and the quite rare warhawk. Remember you need the new Falconry skill to use the warhawk. (available to some professions only on a double roll)

4 new special locations.

2 new recruitable special characters.

Feral dog pack encounters.

Added hugely to info available. The combat tooltip gives a lot more info on the modifiers affecting the attack, and all hit percentages are written to the combat log.

You can always see the enemy troop numbers on the encounter intro screen.

Vastly expanded info available on all skills and traits

Minor stuff

Combat AI tweaks - performance and tactics.

New screen on specialisation / reaching level 5. It spells everything out (no shields, armour warnings, etc) and gives you the chance to go back and change your mind.

If playing Veteran level or higher, the start of the game is not so easy.

The Elf invasion will happen later on. Much later on on the easier levels.

New option on starting a game to turn off the story-line elder races invasions. You will still have to deal with the orcs and anything you have unleashed.

<Enter> keyboard shortcut added to combat encounter intro screen.

Speed 3 on the strategic map - speed is now increased quite a bit.

Reduced defender surrounded penalty slightly in combat.

Cut autosaves again (just added a max 30s limit)

Some skills were reworked (Spot trap, Sniper, Distract and Overwhelm) as part of the info overhaul - they were found to be too good, too bad, or just wrong...

Bugs

If you clear a camp (etc), and there was a mission to clear that camp at nearby towns, these missions are now removed properly.

Initial traits and bonus ST didn't give bonus HP as intended.

A couple of achievements would never fire - fixed.

If you were defending a city and the city was attacked, then you fled, the attackers would then not actually raze the city - fixed.

Some voice corrections for some boss characters.

Crisis rats corrected properly this time... (they were too fast) Newly generated rats only though...