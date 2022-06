Share · View all patches · Build 8805406 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

We have a small patch update to Mars Horizon for you!

We have:

Updated localisation to fix errors, particularly with regard to Chinese/Japanese/Russian rocket names.

Fixed an issue where your custom agency logo would be replaced with the default agency logo in a few places.

Updated the credits

You can also listen to our a number of different podcasts we have produced about Mars Horizon!