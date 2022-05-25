Share · View all patches · Build 8805298 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 08:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Win prizes that's decided by none other than you!

Participate now in our new My Pick Event.

Get to choose from a variety of prizes and pick those you truly desire.

Event Period:

2022 05/25 00:00 ~ 6/14 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

From the PICK! PICK! are on the right, pick you reward. Once you select the rewards that you want, you can begin the gacha. If you are having a hard time picking what you want, click the "Auto Select" The selected rewards can be canceled and re-selected at anytime The obtained items will be sent to your gift box.

*You cannot use the purchased currency when the event period ends.

Event Currency:

Event Prizes:

Oh did we mention that Character Changers are included?

Let me guide you on how this thing works. First, pick your desired items from

your right.

These are your choices and take note that every ball type has a limited

number of items.

Better think it carefully before placing those items.

Before you can play the Gacha Machine you need buy first the Pick Coin.

See the prices below:

There are two types of placing your desired items on the Gacha Machine:

Manual Selecting:

Auto Selecting

(Take note that you must wait for 5 seconds before you can click the auto select

button again)

In every draw, you will receive a Mileage Coin to exchange various items

including Alice F, Saru, Fei and Deacon's Character Changer.

Luck will play a big role on this so better make every coin counts.

Vampire & Succubus Selection Box





Harness Suit Selection Box





Cow Selection Box





FS3 Hair Selection Box





**Outfit Preview:

You can wear outfit no matter what you want.**



















































