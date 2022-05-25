Environment And Vegetation Update

Greetings hunters!

In this update we are bringing improvements that have been requested and asked for since the game was released. All vegetation and environment has been improved with unified shaders that adds more realism to them, better performance and gives us more tools and flexibility for later. The nature comes more alive with ambient wildlife and headlight helps you to track your pray in the dark. With all these changes the game looks better, runs better and is more immersive than ever before!

Environment And Vegetation

All environment and vegetation have been improved with new shaders

Vegetation reacts to wind more realistically

Vegetation reacts to light more realistically

Player interacts with vegetation when moving through them

Crossfade has been added which eliminates most of the pop in

Vegetation and environment gets wet when it rains

Improved weather effects. More cloud variety has been added.

Improved daytime lighting

New Features

Ambient wildlife has been added (birds, rodents)

Buzzing flies added to droppings (you can tell the droppings freshness from the amount of flies)

Headlight has been added that can be used at night (touch your forehead to toggle on/off)*

Animal Changes

Animal render distance has been increased from 300m to 500m

Improvements

Game has been significantly optimized**

MSAA 4x anti-aliasing eliminates most of the vegetation edge shimmering

Fixed an issue where mixed forest biomes ground was mostly rock

Fixed an issue where mobile trackers map is blur with low texture resolution

Tutorial vegetation biomes has been changed to use same from Bulgaria map

Scopes resolution has been increased for better view

Changes

Light shafts have been disabled since they didn’t work properly. They will be improved and added back to the game later.

Some leaf trees won’t catch the headlight properly at night. This will be fixed later.

** Graphics has been greatly optimized to use less gpu and cpu. We will optimize it further as promised. There is still a performance hit when using scope and optics since they use an additional camera. But performance should be a lot better. Please let us know how the game runs in the Steam forums or in our discord

