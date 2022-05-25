Pwnk V0.9.1 is released!

New solo play games

-Pwnk Defense: Defend your team‘s base and destroy your enemies!

-Pwnk Life: Live your best life possible! A text-based life sim

-Pwnk Crossplay: Guess are they crossdressing or not?

-Pwnk GameWorld: Guess what game I'm playing based on the game map!

Join our Discord to submit your game idea to be added to Pwnk! You can also help us add more events and storylines in Pwnk Life. Best submissions will be rewarded with Pwnk VIP status and privileges.

Added support for YouTube Livestream

Login with a YouTube account

YouTube live viewers can participate via comments

Improvements

-Pwnk home screen added animation details

-Video chat (cam and mic) settings moved to versus mode screen

-Added the ability to quit the mini-game during the game.

-Added separate volume control for SFX & background music

-Auto-mode is available in Pwnk Life. You can AFK and let your viewers play Pwnk Life for as long as you wish. We will add this feature to other games if many streamers like the AFK auto-mode.

Pwnk Royale

-Added survivor list in each mini-game

-All mini-games have final round double scores now

-Added new game content

Leaderboard

-Added hyperlink next to streamer name, you can visit the streamer's channel using this.

-Added Pwnk VIP profile frame