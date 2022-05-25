Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678796

New features:

• Added a list of skills to the Codex, showing all the learnable skills in the game. Skills that were seen at least once (through rankup cards, unlocked unit base skills or unlocked by beating the game) are automatically marked as visible in the codex, otherwise the name is obscured and the icon is dimmed.

General fixes:

• Fixed a bug which caused the Million cuts achievement to stop working.

• Fixed a bug with the Butterfingers achievement, which didn't work for all variants of Roland's Horn.

• Mystic's Raze skill now correctly affects friendly units as well.

• Fixed a rare bug with the Holy Grail where it would not grant mana on killing an enemy if said enemy was behind a cliff, abyss or high cover.

• Fixed a bug where knock-back and pull-in effects could move units into abyss and cliff tiles.

• Fixed a bug where Pylons in Mursiyah would not take damage from the Holy Grail.

• Fixed a bug where Ranger's Partner Up skill (and its upgrades) would sometimes trigger off of unintended enemy abilities.

• Fixed a bug where aura positions could get snapped to incorrect tiles for large units.

• Fixed a bug where some Journal UI elements could be left over on the screen in rare cases.

• Fixed Atlantes' Automata, Castle of Glass and Castle of Illusions spells to no longer cost nor require AP to cast.

• Fixed the Warrior passive from triggering Grail of Honor (applies Compelled Duel) and Expurger (applies Poisoned), as in some cases the warrior triggering the passive could apply those effects to himself.

• Fixed the Lacerate ability used by some bandits to trigger the effects on the target at the visually correct timing instead of looking delayed.

• Fixed relic pricings for each zone so it is no longer possible to buy and sell at the same price.

• Fixed encounter "The Castle of Maidens" which had an option which was too long and went out of UI bounds.

• Fixed a bug where the core spell unlock confirmation dialog wouldn't correctly unlock the spell if you first pressed on the dialog itself (not a button) and then confirmed.

• Fixed a bug where the end of game report in the Lobby was scrolling in reverse with the gamepad.

• Fixed the difficulty mode descriptions to make the Story Mode one not exceed its banner.

• Fixed a few typos.

Optimizations:

• Reduced the game's overall memory usage by about 10%.

Quality of life changes:

• Updated tooltips for Bleeding, Poisoned and Burning to indicate that these effects scale with the damage modifiers of the unit which last applied these effects.

• When using a gamepad, tile selection will no longer be able to go outside camera bounds.

Gameplay balancing:

• Arcane encounters in Albion now will grant the first Essence even on the first run.

• Relic shops in places other than Albion now sell Rare relics as well.

• Reduced the range of Pylon of Disruption's random teleportation ability from 10 to 4 tiles.

• Furtive status effect will no longer be lost via reaction attacks.