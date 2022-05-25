Dev Update #13 “Going undercover”

Hello Owners!

It is us again, with a new post on our recent development progress! After the huge last update and the thrills of our past playtest, we took a breath and came back with a smaller one. But smaller doesn’t mean it isn’t exciting, far from it. We actually added a whole new level! And color variations on decoration items!

In past playtests, we experimented and presented different types of levels (“the Med”, Sandbox,…), to gather your feedback on our first iterations on what could be our game modes. This time, we worked on a new type of level.

A whole new level

We also previously introduced one of our VIP Nat Kiddin, Las Venas’ own Deputy Sheriff. And this time, she needs your help! In this new level, she will entrust you with a capital mission: placing some undercover agents in your casino, in order to spy on the mobsters that famously visit your casino.

But your ol’ friend Tony might not be happy about that... Will you tip him off? The choice is up to you.

Apart from this unique mission, this level is also full of challenges to make your business thrive.

Would you like to try? Don’t forget you can register as a playtester using our form. We may organize tests later on during the summer.

Color variations

You love all our decorative items (and who in their right mind wouldn't ?) but you always thought to yourself “if only I could have it in green, it would match SO WELL my vibe!”? Then consider your prayers answered.

We added new colors for almost every decoration item AND for some walls & floors as well!

You want to build a casino full of blue or green items? We got you covered.

With this new feature, we are certain we will unlock your inner artist!

Client types & VIP families

Our client UI got a makeover! With this new UI, we show how client types and VIPs are articulated between them. This menu showcases which type of visitors you can attract and how to satisfy them. It should be a lot clearer as well as prettier.

Bugfix:

VIP will not leave your casino without reasons (on some occasions, they may have been stubborn and did not want to enter)

Items cannot be placed outside their designated area

Fixed some issues with areas when loading a save

Added a confirmation pop up when selling an area

Fixed some issues where the “client footstep” icon would appear in place of the “employees footstep” icon

Fixed some missing texts

Fixed some issues with the catalog filters

Fixed issue where some items and FX could be visible from another floor

Added area borders

And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress to the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for feedback!

Don’t forget you can join our Discord to chat with the dev team!

The Homo Ludens team.