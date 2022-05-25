In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

> Please leave your feedback on these changes in the dedicated "It’s fixed! №52" thread

Speeding up air events

More specifically - the aircraft that is given out during aircraft events in ground AB. Previously the aircraft launch speed didn’t depend on the rank of the battle and it resulted in even very modern vehicles appearing at about 300 km/h. And immediately received a missile or burst of gunfire from the pursuers. Shouldn't be like this!

Now the speed of launch in the air will depend on the BR of the battle which should make air events more interesting and fair.

Updating vehicle and weaponry presets in air events

Another important improvement to the vehicles involved in air events as well as their weaponry. We have slightly revised the vehicles and weapons for air events and we even prepared a table sheet showing what you can take under your control in one or other BR. Take a look for yourself!

More info in the suspended weaponry editor

Suspended weapons on each aircraft are a compromise between flight characteristics and the ability to destroy as many opponents as possible! And to help you objectively evaluate these compromises we are introducing information on how weapons affect the various characteristics of an aircraft with standard presets..

Now this effect will also be displayed for the weapon presets you create in the suspended weaponry editor. Very useful data for any pilot.

Fixed a bug in your friends list

Many of you have not just one or two friends in your friends list but an army of them. And it can be quite uncomfortable to find yourself at the very beginning of the list when updating the statuses of these friends. This was a bug and has been fixed. Now it will be easier to navigate the friends list.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

Type 60 SPRG, Maus, E-100, BMP-3 — a bug has been fixed that disabled the machine gun while an auxiliary weapon is selected.

— a bug has been fixed that disabled the machine gun while an auxiliary weapon is selected. Zachlam Tager — a bug with an underestimated firing range has been fixed.

— a bug with an underestimated firing range has been fixed. AMX-13-M24 — targeting angles have been adjusted from -8°...15° to -10°…15° (report).

— targeting angles have been adjusted from -8°...15° to -10°…15° (report). AMX-13-M24 — gun stabiliser has been added (report).

Aircraft

Sight point colour change option has been added for helicopter HUD

J-7E — a bug has been fixed where elements of the wings or pylons remain behind when the wings are detached.

— a bug has been fixed where elements of the wings or pylons remain behind when the wings are detached. F11F-1 — the number of rockets has been corrected in the pop-up info of the 52x FFAR rockets pod in the secondary weapons menu.

— the number of rockets has been corrected in the pop-up info of the 52x FFAR rockets pod in the secondary weapons menu. J-8B — PL-5B missiles have been moved from the external wing pylons to the internal wing pylons. The total amount of available PL-5B missiles doesn’t change, allowing you to mount weapons to external pylons.

Naval

Twitching of the torpedo lead marker at long distances has been fixed in Arcade battles.

Other fixes

The initial speed of aircraft in tank Arcade battles now depends on the session BR and type of air battle: 1.0-3.0 — 300 km/h; 3.3-5.7 — 400 km/h; 6.0-7.0 — 500 km/h; 7.3-9.7 — 600 km/h; 10.0+ — 700 km/h; helicopters — 200 km/h.

Aircraft and helicopter setup for tank Arcade battles has been updated (see table).

A bug has been fixed where when scrolling the contact list any status change of contacts reverts to the start of the list.

Timer icon has been returned for remote fuse HE rounds.

A bug has been fixed where a reject message to the squadron application might be displayed outside the “Squadron journal” menu.

A bug has been fixed where selecting the icon of a vehicle in the “Objective vehicles” menu might select other vehicles in the tech tree.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.