V1.2 - The water changes everything

Version 1.2 notes:

New additions

The player can now swim, allowing passage across water.

Loading screen added when starting new game.

Some of the fenced areas are now open.

Parts of the fence it self has been removed.

Water depths readjusted again.

UI closes after starting new game, not duplicated.

Additional culling and occlusion added to increase performance.

Additional colliders added to control the player.

