Len's Island update for 25 May 2022

The Fishing Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new fishing update for Lens Island is now live on Steam for PC and Mac! This update is will be surfacing some big items into your gameplay including (of course) fishing, Steam cloud saving, a new status effect system, reworked caves, rebalanced enemies, new achievements, dropping backpack on death and so much more! See below as I dive into all the new details and additions in the Fishing Update.

Click below for the complete changelog and detailed blog post outlining all of the new content and changes.

