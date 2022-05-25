Apis 1.2.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Thanks so much for everyone reports - I’ve been trying to keep on top of all the reports across Steam / Guilded / Discord / Forms / Random DMs (I’m sure you’ve seen me zooming around on all of them these last few days!)

I wanted to prioritise getting this update out as it’s specifically to address the 4 horsemen of the launch apocalypse that I’m sure we’re all familiar with already (multiplayer sync Sadness, mod loading Malaise, cargo boat Betrayal + demo file Despair)

There’s also a few little tweaks and some crash fixes too - hopefully this helps settle some of the more annoying issues, and then we can start looking more into QoL stuff!

If you think something was missed here fret not!

There’s a few things raised that were either pretty minimal, QoL suggestions or I couldn’t replicate yet but rest assured it’s on my list.

(For people reading this who have Humble / Itch / GJ / Epic, I’ll be deploying 1.2.0 today ASAP!)

~ Ell

Changes

Added a clear warning on demo saves to not be used in the full version of the game (I’m so sorry)

Holding R to respawn while in a boat will bring your boat with you

Holding R to respawn with a boat nearby will also bring your boat with you

Honeycore + Mysterious frames now have a durability of 10 instead of 5 (this will only affect new frames)

Reduced Eternal Lifespan trait from 1200s to 720s (what was I thinking with this)

Canisters with liquid can no longer be sold to prevent you losing money

Updated Mothense’s Twitter handle in-game (sorry moth <3)

Adjusted the hitbox of the LHS buttons on menus so there’s no gap between to highlight things behind

Changed the Spanish language icon

Crash Fixes

Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_draw_item - variable .d_traits not set before

Fixed gml_Script_sc_crate1_change - variable .d_traits not set before

Fixed gml_Script_sc_item_step - .species cannot be resolved

Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_struct_clone - variable_struct_get_names incorrect type

Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_draw_item - variable .d_traits not set before

Fixed gml_Script_sc_slot_draw - unable to find instance

Bug Fixes

Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where desyncing could be caused by picking up too many items

Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where desyncing could be caused by placing/removing too many walls/tiles

Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where hosting a newly created world would cause a desynch with friend actions

Fixed an issue where if you joined your friends game, save+quit, then loaded your own world it would be your friends world still (which could then lead to losing your save if you “saved” the game after loading that world)

Fixed an issue where certain Steam Achievements would not get unlocked if Steam API hadn’t been called correctly

Fixed an issue where no Steam Achievements could be unlocked (for people who originally saw the “Steam Not Connected issue in 1.0.0)

Fixed an issue where corrupted MP saves of joining friends would remain corrupted

Fixed the game crashing when hammering a gate while another gate menu was open

Fixed the hotbar getting sorted when sorting the inventory (oops)

Fixed the weird “mouse off to the left of the actual mouse” position thing (you know the one)

Fixed the water bottle sprite having some junk on it

Fixed being able to put a backpack inside itself and then closing itself and having your backpack disappear into itself for eternity

Fixed some longer languages overlapping with the Postcard “Set Sail” button

Fixed Hivemother Gate items showing as pink cubes

Fixed the tooltip button icons of the map + bee book being the wrong way round

Fixed the Bottler tank not resetting the liquid type if you used exactly 50bl to empty the tank

Fixed the Smoker scent not resetting when the scent timer hit zero

Fixed some menu objects being able to become immortal and permanently messing up your perfect lil base layouts

Fixed being able to drag a menu with a hammer and cause the menu object to get picked up

Fixed Magazines not having their high contrast variants for high contrast text mode

Fixed being able to get infinite grass on tiles that have stuff on them (maybe?)

Fixed Barnabee somehow managing to give you an impossible bee quest

Fixed noticeboard visuals going wrong after > 5 quests completed

Modding

You can now use Control + Shift + R to hard restart the game, allowing you to quick reload for LUA text changes (LUA files are only read when you actually select a save)

Added a new method, “api_is_game_paused()” - you can guess what it does

Fixed an issue where modded items would not appear after saving + restarting

Fixed the “Hopper” mod from not working correctly with closed menus

Fixed the “Uranium Bee” mod where the mod would not load

Fixed being able to reduce money to negative

Fixed “api_define_flower()” not working correctly

Modding Docs