Apis 1.2.0
Hey Beekeepers!
Thanks so much for everyone reports - I’ve been trying to keep on top of all the reports across Steam / Guilded / Discord / Forms / Random DMs (I’m sure you’ve seen me zooming around on all of them these last few days!)
I wanted to prioritise getting this update out as it’s specifically to address the 4 horsemen of the launch apocalypse that I’m sure we’re all familiar with already (multiplayer sync Sadness, mod loading Malaise, cargo boat Betrayal + demo file Despair)
There’s also a few little tweaks and some crash fixes too - hopefully this helps settle some of the more annoying issues, and then we can start looking more into QoL stuff!
If you think something was missed here fret not!
There’s a few things raised that were either pretty minimal, QoL suggestions or I couldn’t replicate yet but rest assured it’s on my list.
(For people reading this who have Humble / Itch / GJ / Epic, I’ll be deploying 1.2.0 today ASAP!)
~ Ell
Changes
- Added a clear warning on demo saves to not be used in the full version of the game (I’m so sorry)
- Holding R to respawn while in a boat will bring your boat with you
- Holding R to respawn with a boat nearby will also bring your boat with you
- Honeycore + Mysterious frames now have a durability of 10 instead of 5 (this will only affect new frames)
- Reduced Eternal Lifespan trait from 1200s to 720s (what was I thinking with this)
- Canisters with liquid can no longer be sold to prevent you losing money
- Updated Mothense’s Twitter handle in-game (sorry moth <3)
- Adjusted the hitbox of the LHS buttons on menus so there’s no gap between to highlight things behind
- Changed the Spanish language icon
Crash Fixes
- Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_draw_item - variable .d_traits not set before
- Fixed gml_Script_sc_crate1_change - variable .d_traits not set before
- Fixed gml_Script_sc_item_step - .species cannot be resolved
- Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_struct_clone - variable_struct_get_names incorrect type
- Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_draw_item - variable .d_traits not set before
- Fixed gml_Script_sc_slot_draw - unable to find instance
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where desyncing could be caused by picking up too many items
- Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where desyncing could be caused by placing/removing too many walls/tiles
- Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where hosting a newly created world would cause a desynch with friend actions
- Fixed an issue where if you joined your friends game, save+quit, then loaded your own world it would be your friends world still (which could then lead to losing your save if you “saved” the game after loading that world)
- Fixed an issue where certain Steam Achievements would not get unlocked if Steam API hadn’t been called correctly
- Fixed an issue where no Steam Achievements could be unlocked (for people who originally saw the “Steam Not Connected issue in 1.0.0)
- Fixed an issue where corrupted MP saves of joining friends would remain corrupted
- Fixed the game crashing when hammering a gate while another gate menu was open
- Fixed the hotbar getting sorted when sorting the inventory (oops)
- Fixed the weird “mouse off to the left of the actual mouse” position thing (you know the one)
- Fixed the water bottle sprite having some junk on it
- Fixed being able to put a backpack inside itself and then closing itself and having your backpack disappear into itself for eternity
- Fixed some longer languages overlapping with the Postcard “Set Sail” button
- Fixed Hivemother Gate items showing as pink cubes
- Fixed the tooltip button icons of the map + bee book being the wrong way round
- Fixed the Bottler tank not resetting the liquid type if you used exactly 50bl to empty the tank
- Fixed the Smoker scent not resetting when the scent timer hit zero
- Fixed some menu objects being able to become immortal and permanently messing up your perfect lil base layouts
- Fixed being able to drag a menu with a hammer and cause the menu object to get picked up
- Fixed Magazines not having their high contrast variants for high contrast text mode
- Fixed being able to get infinite grass on tiles that have stuff on them (maybe?)
- Fixed Barnabee somehow managing to give you an impossible bee quest
- Fixed noticeboard visuals going wrong after > 5 quests completed
Modding
- You can now use Control + Shift + R to hard restart the game, allowing you to quick reload for LUA text changes (LUA files are only read when you actually select a save)
- Added a new method, “api_is_game_paused()” - you can guess what it does
- Fixed an issue where modded items would not appear after saving + restarting
- Fixed the “Hopper” mod from not working correctly with closed menus
- Fixed the “Uranium Bee” mod where the mod would not load
- Fixed being able to reduce money to negative
- Fixed “api_define_flower()” not working correctly
Modding Docs
- Fixed sc_define_button not showing that the button click handler has the menu_id as a property
