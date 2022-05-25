 Skip to content

APICO update for 25 May 2022

Apis 1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Apis 1.2.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Thanks so much for everyone reports - I’ve been trying to keep on top of all the reports across Steam / Guilded / Discord / Forms / Random DMs (I’m sure you’ve seen me zooming around on all of them these last few days!)

I wanted to prioritise getting this update out as it’s specifically to address the 4 horsemen of the launch apocalypse that I’m sure we’re all familiar with already (multiplayer sync Sadness, mod loading Malaise, cargo boat Betrayal + demo file Despair)
There’s also a few little tweaks and some crash fixes too - hopefully this helps settle some of the more annoying issues, and then we can start looking more into QoL stuff!

If you think something was missed here fret not!
There’s a few things raised that were either pretty minimal, QoL suggestions or I couldn’t replicate yet but rest assured it’s on my list.

(For people reading this who have Humble / Itch / GJ / Epic, I’ll be deploying 1.2.0 today ASAP!)

~ Ell

Changes

  • Added a clear warning on demo saves to not be used in the full version of the game (I’m so sorry)
  • Holding R to respawn while in a boat will bring your boat with you
  • Holding R to respawn with a boat nearby will also bring your boat with you
  • Honeycore + Mysterious frames now have a durability of 10 instead of 5 (this will only affect new frames)
  • Reduced Eternal Lifespan trait from 1200s to 720s (what was I thinking with this)
  • Canisters with liquid can no longer be sold to prevent you losing money
  • Updated Mothense’s Twitter handle in-game (sorry moth <3)
  • Adjusted the hitbox of the LHS buttons on menus so there’s no gap between to highlight things behind
  • Changed the Spanish language icon

Crash Fixes

  • Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_draw_item - variable .d_traits not set before
  • Fixed gml_Script_sc_crate1_change - variable .d_traits not set before
  • Fixed gml_Script_sc_item_step - .species cannot be resolved
  • Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_struct_clone - variable_struct_get_names incorrect type
  • Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_draw_item - variable .d_traits not set before
  • Fixed gml_Script_sc_slot_draw - unable to find instance

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where desyncing could be caused by picking up too many items
  • Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where desyncing could be caused by placing/removing too many walls/tiles
  • Fixed a major issue in Multiplayer where hosting a newly created world would cause a desynch with friend actions
  • Fixed an issue where if you joined your friends game, save+quit, then loaded your own world it would be your friends world still (which could then lead to losing your save if you “saved” the game after loading that world)
  • Fixed an issue where certain Steam Achievements would not get unlocked if Steam API hadn’t been called correctly
  • Fixed an issue where no Steam Achievements could be unlocked (for people who originally saw the “Steam Not Connected issue in 1.0.0)
  • Fixed an issue where corrupted MP saves of joining friends would remain corrupted
  • Fixed the game crashing when hammering a gate while another gate menu was open
  • Fixed the hotbar getting sorted when sorting the inventory (oops)
  • Fixed the weird “mouse off to the left of the actual mouse” position thing (you know the one)
  • Fixed the water bottle sprite having some junk on it
  • Fixed being able to put a backpack inside itself and then closing itself and having your backpack disappear into itself for eternity
  • Fixed some longer languages overlapping with the Postcard “Set Sail” button
  • Fixed Hivemother Gate items showing as pink cubes
  • Fixed the tooltip button icons of the map + bee book being the wrong way round
  • Fixed the Bottler tank not resetting the liquid type if you used exactly 50bl to empty the tank
  • Fixed the Smoker scent not resetting when the scent timer hit zero
  • Fixed some menu objects being able to become immortal and permanently messing up your perfect lil base layouts
  • Fixed being able to drag a menu with a hammer and cause the menu object to get picked up
  • Fixed Magazines not having their high contrast variants for high contrast text mode
  • Fixed being able to get infinite grass on tiles that have stuff on them (maybe?)
  • Fixed Barnabee somehow managing to give you an impossible bee quest
  • Fixed noticeboard visuals going wrong after > 5 quests completed

Modding

  • You can now use Control + Shift + R to hard restart the game, allowing you to quick reload for LUA text changes (LUA files are only read when you actually select a save)
  • Added a new method, “api_is_game_paused()” - you can guess what it does
  • Fixed an issue where modded items would not appear after saving + restarting
  • Fixed the “Hopper” mod from not working correctly with closed menus
  • Fixed the “Uranium Bee” mod where the mod would not load
  • Fixed being able to reduce money to negative
  • Fixed “api_define_flower()” not working correctly

Modding Docs

  • Fixed sc_define_button not showing that the button click handler has the menu_id as a property

