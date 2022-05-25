Story Mode is coming !

It's been a long time, but finally, it is on its way.

Right now, only the testing branch has only a short chapter (a few days of gameplay). This is for testing, so please, please post feedback. This testing case should contain a good portion of the tutorial, but in a different format, as well as a few quests and dialogs to guide you.

Story mode is a different gameplay experience. It is much more guided, and at least in this first story that serves as tutorial quite restrictive in what you can do (more options open up as the story progresses).

The most important thing for me now is feedback. Do you like it? Is it too much or too little dialog? Do you like the choices you are given or would you like something else? What is missing, what is too much?

Known limitations: