Alpha 0.8.5 is now available!

We are pleased to inform you that we have released the Alpha 0.8.5 update. This update has changes to a large number of old bugs and bug fixes in the network game. It fixes an issue in multiplayer where over time the player stops streaming data and objects start to freeze or players start to move very fast. It also fixed an issue that players often encountered after the release of the multiplayer game, this is the inability to reload weapons. If you encounter something similar, please write to us in the discussions and we will try to quickly fix them.

Added to some types of weapons the ability to shoot through a lot of zombie bodies and other objects, that is, the bullet will pass through and kill enemies that are behind the objects. Weapons with such cartridges are shown with a special icon in the weapon shop.

List of changes:

Added penetrating ammo to sniper rifles, automatic rifles and revolvers.

Fixed door bug

Fixed a bug with the damage zone for flamethrowers

Increased boss movement speed

Minor changes to some elements on the character screen

Bug of building elements (after several waves, objects stopped attaching to each other)

Zombie sound priority bug

Aim bug (AIM)

Disable colliders on zombie heads after they are destroyed (head explosion)

Fixed a bug with the destruction of fences by enemies

Bug with turning the camera upside down

Offset weapons for connected players

A bug with the construction of connected players (money was withdrawn, but objects were not built)

Zombie freeze bug for connected players

When holding down the Shift key, there was a sound of running

Fixed a bug with a network game freezing (ping increased and data stopped being transmitted)

Fixed a bug with saving the mouse sense.

Fixed bugs that could cause a bug with reloading weapons (if anyone encounters Alpha version 0.8.5 or higher in the future, please write to us in the discussions)

Edits on game maps

Editing player animations

Turn off indications of damage to building objects over the network

Reduced time to explosion for grenades

Bug with showing the repair window after the end of the wave

