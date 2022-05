Share · View all patches · Build 8804710 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug where a boss could randomly appear in the Underworld tileset, finishing the dungeon preemptively.

Adjusted multiple Sewer rooms to prevent a soft lock, which could happen if you jumped behind the room entry point.

The Slightly Smelly Sewers now has a less smelly Fight Won message.